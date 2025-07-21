JD Vance faces threats from protestors ahead of family vacation to A-listers beloved spot in UK; ‘We remember how…’

Vice President JD Vance will spend his summer vacation in a popular rural location in the UK that is frequently visited by A-list celebrities. His family outing will take place ahead of President Donald Trump’s state visit in September as she is scheduled to meet King Charles. US Vice President JD Vance (L) with his wife Usha Vance (AFP FILE)

During his UK visit from September 17 to 19, Trump will stay at Windsor Castle. He will make stops at Scotland's Turnberry and Aberdeen.

What we know about JD Vance's UK visit

According to The Telegraph, Vance, his wife Usha, and their three young kids will fly to the UK in mid-August to spend some family time at a charming country cottage in the Cotswolds region of the southwest of England. After this, they will spend five days in Scotland.

Comparable to the Hamptons, the Cotswolds is a traditional English hotspot that spans counties including Warwickshire, Oxfordshire, and Gloucestershire. It draws an estimated 38 million tourists annually who come for a getaway to the nation.

American stars Beyoncé, Jay-Z, and Taylor Swift have also visited the picturesque location, and British personalities David and Victoria Beckham, Kate Moss, Elizabeth Hurley, and Hugh Grant also own properties there.

According to Country Living magazine, vacation rentals in the renowned destination can cost anywhere from $900 to $3000 or more for a week's stay.

Vance's vacation schedule has not been finalised yet and is still subject to change, according to sources who spoke to the British tabloid.

Protesters warns JD Vance ahead of UK visit

Meanwhile, Vance has received a warning from demonstrators that they intend to ruin his summer vacation with his family in the UK.

According to the Stop Trump Coalition, Vance will “find the resistance waiting” when he arrives in the UK.

“We are meeting Trump with protests in Aberdeen and Edinburgh this month, and then in London and Windsor in September. JD Vance is every bit as unwelcome in the UK as Donald Trump. We remember how Vance cut short his ski trip in Vermont because he was so enraged by the sight of a few protesters,” a representative from the group stated.

“We are sure that, even in the Cotswolds, he will find the resistance waiting.”

Vance has faced several protests since becoming the vice president. Back in March, he was met by hundreds of pro-Ukraine protesters when he arrived in Vermont for a ski vacation.

The family reportedly had to relocate to an undisclosed area in order to avoid the demonstrators.

Vance and his family were also heckled when they visited Disneyland in California earlier this month.