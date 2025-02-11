JD Vance on PM Modi's remark on job losses due to AI: ‘I appreciate’

US vice president JD Vance on Tuesday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remark about feared “job losses” due to the advent of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at the AI Action Summit in Paris. Prime Minister Narendra Modi with US Vice President JD Vance during the AI Action Summit, in Paris, France.(PMO)

During his address, the prime minister had touched down on the speculations of job losses due to AI.

“Loss of jobs is AI's most feared disruption, but history has shown that work does not disappear due to technology, its nature changes and new types of jobs are created. We need to invest in skilling and re-skilling our people for an AI-driven future,” ANI quoted PM Modi as saying.

During his address, Vance said,"I appreciate Prime Minister Modi's point. I believe AI will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings. It will never replace human beings."

Vance warns against ‘excessive regulation’ in AI

JD Vance warned global leaders and tech industry executives that “excessive regulation” in the artificial intelligence industry will kill the rapidly growing industry just as it’s taking off, AP reported.

In his first policy speech since becoming vice president last month, Vance said the Trump administration will “ensure that AI systems developed in America are free from ideological bias,” and that the United States would “never restrict our citizens’ right to free speech.”

He also said the Trump administration is troubled that some foreign governments are considering “tightening the screws” on U.S. tech companies with international footprints.

“Now, at this moment, we face the extraordinary prospect of a new industrial revolution, one on par with the invention of the steam engine,″ Vance said. ’’But it will never come to pass. If overregulation deters innovators from taking the risks necessary to advance the ball.″

Vance's address challenged Europe’s regulatory approach to artificial intelligence and its moderation of content on Big Tech platforms, underscoring divergence between the United States and its allies on AI governance.

(With AP, Reuters inputs)