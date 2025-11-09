Vance-Sweeney 2028 presidential run? Viral claim gains massive support; 'unbeatable ticket'

JD Vance and Sydney Sweeney are not two names one would normally hear together, but a viral claim has pitched the Vice President and the Christy actor as running mates for the 2028 presidential election. “Vance-Sweeney 2028” was a term widely shared on X as many appeared to lend support to the idea. JD Vance is the current Vice President of the US and Sydney Sweeney's Christy hit theaters on November 7. (X/@Mofoman360, @SonofManwithus)

“Vance-Sweeney 2028. Let’s go for that,” one person wrote on the Elon Musk-owned social media platform. Another added, “Unbeatable ticket for 2028,” sharing a collage of the two together.

Meanwhile, MAGA commentator Benny Johnson said, "Sydney Sweeney proved she has more balls than most of the politicians in DC, and that’s why people are tweeting today, Vance-Sweeney 2028.

How did the Vance-Sweeney 2028 trend start?

The 'Vance-Sweeney 2028' trend likely started to gain traction when Michael Knowles, who's been affiliated with The Daily Wire since 2016, appeared on Megyn Kelly's show and praised Sweeney. “She is the new spokesman for the American right…And I'm willing to go so far as to say, right now, I'm formally endorsing a ticket of Vance Sweeney 2028,” he said.

Also Read | Marjorie Taylor Greene vs JD Vance in 2028? Trump ally responds to new report

Sweeney, during her recent interview with GQ was asked about the American Eagle ‘good jeans’ ad, to which she replied “I think that when I have an issue that I want to speak about people will hear.” Her reply was widely lauded among MAGA supporters, and after Knowles' public statement, the Vance-Sweeney buzz has only gained steam.

Will there be a Vance-Sweeney 2028?

Despite the buzz, there is no official confirmation of there being a Vance-Sweeney 2028 presidential campaign. While the actor is a registered Republican, as per reports, she's expressed no active interest in joining politics.

Sweeney has projects like Man From Rio and Scandalous lined up after her slated 2025 releases – Christy (which came out on November 7), and The Housemaid (December 19).

As for Vance, he has not officially conveyed his decision to run for president in 2028, though there is a broad understanding in MAGA circles that he'll throw his hat into the ring. Vance is often greeted with ‘48’ by MAGA supporters too, as seen recently during the Turning Point USA event at the University of Mississippi. The term denotes an expectation of seeing him as the 48th President of the US. However, Vance has not fueled the buzz, rather asking the audience at Ole Miss not to get ahead of themselves.

If Vance does run, it remains to be seen who his running mate for the VP post will be. There have been some buzz about Erika Kirk getting a ticket as well, but these remain unfounded for now.