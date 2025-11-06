Marjorie Taylor Greene vs JD Vance in 2028? Trump ally responds to new report

UPDATE: Marjorie Taylor Greene responded to a NOTUS report stating that she plans to run for president. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene during a news conference outside the US Capitol in Washington, DC(Bloomberg)

“So I just saw you posted a baseless article and did not reach out to Ty Sharpe my comms team. Who is your source? Laura Loomer? She claimed I was running for governor last week and announcing it in the view. Once again you publish baseless gossip. Very disappointing. Don't text me again,” she texted Reese Gorman of NOTUS.

Original story

It seems like there's going to be a MAGA vs MAGA race in 2028. While VP JD Vance is being touted as President Donald Trump's successor in the White House, a new name has popped up - Marjorie Taylor Greene. The Congresswoman is reportedly telling her close confidants that she wants to run for president.

NOTUS cited four sources familiar with the matter to report that MTG has been telling her congressional colleagues she is eying a bid for the White House. Greene reportedly believes that she is ‘real MAGA and that the others have strayed’ from Trump's true vision.

Marjorie Taylor Greene has yet to respond to the report. But if she runs, it will likely be against VP Vance. The Georgia lawmaker, as per NOTUS, says she will get the money to pull off an entire election campaign. The 51-year-old thinks she has ‘the national donor network to win the primary.’

In response to The Daily Mail's query about the report, MTG said: “Last week, it was rumored that I was planning to run for Governor of Georgia. This week it’s rumored I am running for President. I’m committed to one thing: serving the best district in the Nation, Georgia’s 14th.”

During her appearance on comedian Tim Dillon’s podcast, Greene was asked about her potential 2028 run. She dodged the question.

“Oh my goodness. I hate politics so much, Tim,” she said. “People are saying that, and I’ve seen a few people saying ‘she’s running'… What I’m doing right now is I very much want to fix problems. That’s honestly all I care about.”

MTG has recently been critizing her party for not having a plan to deal with the expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. “Let’s just say as nicely as possible, I’m not a fan. But I’m going to go against everyone on this issue because when the tax credits expire this year my own adult children’s insurance premiums for 2026 are going to DOUBLE, along with all the wonderful families and hard-working people in my district," she said on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.