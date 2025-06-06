JD Vance weighs in on Trump-Musk feud with cryptic post amid the public fallout

Vice President JD Vance appeared to wade into the growing tension between Donald Trump and Elon Musk with a cryptic social media post. Sharing a photo with comedian Von, he seemed to subtly reference the headline-making fallout between the former president and the tech billionaire that's been dominating the conversation. VP JD Vance's social media post references the feud between Trump and Musk, sparking discussions on his loyalty. Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

JD Vance’s subtle jab at Musk and Trump’s feud

Hinting at an upcoming appearance on Von’s podcast, the vice president joked, “Hinting at an upcoming appearance on Von’s podcast, the vice president joked?” Von responded to the subtle jab post as he wrote, “We will think of somethin.” Even Musk replied with a crying laughing emoji under Vance’s post, which is the latter’s first comment on the very public fallout between Trump and his First Buddy, as reported by Daily Mail.

Vance’s post also ignited another debate, as many users asked where his loyalties lie amid this feud. A user wrote, “ won't be surprised if @realDonaldTrump sacks Vance for his close association with @elonmusk.” While another user wrote, “If JD doesn't show loyalty to Trump and rebuke Elon right now he will never be president.”

Trump and Musk’s public fallout

The public fallout between Trump and Elon Musk marked a dramatic end to what had been a close and influential alliance between the U.S. president and the tech billionaire. On Thursday, the rift became highly visible on social media, with the President threatening to cut government contracts with Musk’s companies, and the latter responding by calling for Trump’s impeachment, claims of his involvement in Epstein files and criticizing his signature spending bill—the “One Big Beautiful Bill”—as fiscally irresponsible.