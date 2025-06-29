Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s pajama party: What did guests receive as return gifts?

After their lavish three-day wedding celebration in Venice, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez ended the festivities with a whimsical pajama-themed after-party and ensured their guests took home more than just memories. The wedding weekend's final party, called ‘Dolce Notte’, occurred on June 28 near Venice on a private island. After a lavish wedding in Venice, Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez hosted a pajama-themed after-party attended by celebrities. (AP/PTI)(AP06_29_2025_000003B)(AP)

The stylish sleepwear soiree included A-list names and global figures such as Oprah Winfrey, Kim Kardashian, Leonardo DiCaprio, Bill Gates, and Orlando Bloom. But it wasn’t just the guest list that stole attention; it was the thoughtful, luxe Amazon-branded goody bags that had everyone talking.

Inside Amazon goody bags at Jeff Bezos Lauren Sachez’s pajama party

As per the ET report, Sanchez had revealed in an earlier interview with Vogue that the couple curated gender-specific, personalized gifts for their guests. She had said the male guests attending would be gifted a blue velvet Venetian slipper by Vibi Venezia, while women were to receive plush open-toe black slippers from Amazon.

Sanchez had told the magazine that these gifts were a reflection of the balance between something luxurious and intimate, and a part of both their worlds.

Reportedly, guests were also greeted at their hotels with baskets of traditional Venetian delicacies. Each hamper had lemon cakes, pastries from a historic bakery, and other locally sourced treats, which weaved the gifts into the overall Italian theme of celebration.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's pajama party for the history books

The pajama party was held after a grand wedding ceremony on Friday, where Sanchez wore a lace Dolce & Gabbana gown inspired by Sophia Loren’s look in Houseboat. Approximately 200 guests attended the multi-day celebration, which included a Neapolitan pizza welcome dinner and multiple high-fashion appearances.

While the party was themed around bedtime, the guests certainly dressed to the nines. Lauren Sanchez looked stunning in a crystal-embroidered silk-chiffon Atelier Versace gown with a robe. Kim Kardashian, who was also in attendance per reports, wore a sultry corset, garters, and sheer stockings, while Oprah wore fabulous bronze silk pajamas with sleeves that were even trimmed in feathers.

The night was full of dancing, music, and celebrity moments, the Economic Times report stated. A velvet-decked dance floor set the stage for what insiders called an ‘insane party’. From Tom Brady to Sydney Sweeney, guests danced into the wee hours, with Orlando Bloom spending much of the night on the floor.

