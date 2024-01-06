Jeffrey Epstein list: Prince Andrew participated in an ‘underage orgy’ on Epstein's private Island

The third set of court papers have revealed shocking allegations against Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, who is accused of taking part in an “underage orgy” on the private island of his former friend and convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Prince Andrew denies accusations of sexual encounter with Virginia Giuffre. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo(REUTERS)

The court documents are part of a defamation case brought by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein’s main victims, against his ex-girlfriend and accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking in 2021. The case was settled in 2022, but the documents were unsealed by a US judge in January 2024.

According to the papers, an unnamed girl, referred to as ‘Jane Doe 3’, was “forced to have sexual relations with this Prince when she was a minor in three separate geographical locations.” She claims that Epstein instructed her to “give the Prince whatever he demanded” and that Maxwell “facilitated Prince Andrew’s acts of sexual abuse by acting as a ‘madame’ for Epstein”.

The locations where the alleged abuse took place include London, New York and Little St James, Epstein’s Caribbean island, where the girl says she was involved in an “underage orgy” with the prince and other girls.

The allegations have been previously reported by the media, but they have gained new attention after the release of the new set of court documents.

The Duke of York has always denied any wrongdoing and said he has no recollection of ever meeting Virginia Giuffre, who also accuses him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.

No new case on Prince Andrew, old cases are under investigation

The release of court documents about the late sex offender this week did not prompt a new investigation into allegations involving Prince Andrew, British police said on Friday.

Police are under mounting pressure to investigate renewed allegations of sexual assault, vehemently denied by the duke.

The MPS stated that no new inquiry had been initiated. “We are aware of the release of court documents in relation to Jeffrey Epstein,” the MPS said.

“As with any matter, should new and relevant information be brought to our attention we will assess it.”

The Duke of York, lost most of his titles and official royal duties because of the scandal surrounding his friendship with Epstein.

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's ex-wife also visited Epstein's mansion

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew's EX-wife REUTERS/Chris Radburn(REUTERS)

The court papers also shed new light on the relationship between Prince Andrew’s ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, and Epstein, who died in prison in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking.

The documents include the testimony of Juan ‘John’ Alessi, who worked as a house manager for Epstein in Palm Beach, Florida, for about ten years in the 1990s.

Mr Alessi said that he saw Ms Ferguson, the Duchess of York, visiting Epstein’s mansion in Florida at least once, along with Prince Andrew, but only “for a short time”. He also said that Prince Andrew received massages while staying there and spent weeks with Epstein.

Ms Ferguson, who divorced Prince Andrew in 1996 but remained close to him, has faced criticism for her association with Epstein, who once gave her £15,000 to help pay off her debts. She later regretted the transaction and called it a “gigantic error”. She also visited Epstein in New York in 2010, when he was under house arrest for having sex with underage girls.