Jeffrey Epstein played Fortnite? Stats of ‘littlestjeff1’ go viral, spark buzz about Epstein being alive; ‘how insane’
The Epstein Files have mention of a YouTube handle ‘littlestjeff1’ which belonged to Jeffrey Epstein, and a handle of the same name was found playing Fortnite.
The internet thinks Jeffrey Epstein played Fortnite after his death in August 2019. Bizarre claims have been made about a gaming handle ‘littlestjeff1’, which plays the Battle Royale from Epic Games. These claims are based on the fact that ‘littlestjeff1’ was the YouTube handle Epstein used, as revealed in the final tranche of documents released the Justice Department this Friday.
Communication from YouTube gave ammunition to people online who made claims about the late convicted sex offender being a Fortnite player. To be sure, these claims came from unverified profiles and were amplified on social media. Official records state Epstein died of self inflicted wounds in his jail cell in August 2019.
However, social media users have dived into the rabbit hole with this alleged new information. “Maybe Jeffrey Epstein is still alive. In the Epstein files, there is a receipt from YouTube where his username is littlestjeff1. If you search this account on Fortnite Tracker, you can see there is an account with that name, and the Epstein files show he purchased V-Bucks. His profile shows he is ranked Silver 1 in Chapter 5 Season 1, which was after his death,” a profile noted.
Also Read | 'Jeffrey Epstein still alive?': Truth behind viral photo amid Epstein files release
Another added, “The concept of finding out Jeffrey Epstein is alive all because of a Fortnite tracker is f**king killing me.”
Yet another person remarked “Do you know how insane it would be if it got confirmed that Epstein was alive this entire time because of Fortnite?”.
A page also shared stats of this Fortnite player and wrote “People online matched this exact username to a Fortnite profile on Fortnite Tracker (http://fortnitetracker.com/profile/all/littlestjeff1), which showed stats like Silver 1 rank in Chapter 5 Season 1 (post-2019), wins into 2025, and past activity flagged in Israel.cd79946dcf907dc2a8 . Seems like he immediately started playing fortnite. Fortnite Chapter 1, Season 10 ran from August 1, 2019, to October 13, 2019, The profile went private shortly after going viral, which aligns with recent X discussions.”
From what could be seen, ‘littlestjeff1’ has the following Fortnite stats:
Ch.2 Season 1: Matches played: 22, Wins: 3
Ch.1 Season 10: Matches played: 12, Wins: 0
Ch.1 Season 6: Matches played: 489, Wins: 27
Ch.1 Season 5: Matches played: 794, Wins: 48
Ch.1 Season 4: Matches played: 682, Wins: 56
Ch.1 Season 3: Matches played: 1,139, Wins: 35
Did Jeffrey Epstein play Fortnite? Who is ‘littlestjeff1’?
It is not known if Epstein actually played Fortnite. There is a mention of purchasing VBucks, an in-game currency for Fortnite, among the files released.
However, it is not known if these were for Epstein, given the redactions. Meanwhile, ‘littlestjeff1’ has made their Fortnite account private now, and it can't be tracked anymore. This suggests that the account belongs to someone else trying to avoid the sudden scrutiny that comes amid unfounded claims of Epstein being alive and logging in from said account.
A person also pointed to the account going private, writing on X “Something weird just happened. I was looking at Jeffrey Epstein's fortnight account, then suddenly it went private (10 mins ago). This is what I saw: (Someone played on his account months after his death, and turned it from public to private moments ago.)”.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has covered entertainment, US, and India news in his time as a digital journalist, working on trending and long-form immersive content. When off work, he's usually doom scrolling, binge-watching something, or debating online.Read More