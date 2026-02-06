Jeffrey Epstein played Fortnite? Stats of ‘littlestjeff1’ go viral, spark buzz about Epstein being alive; ‘how insane’

The internet thinks Jeffrey Epstein played Fortnite after his death in August 2019. Bizarre claims have been made about a gaming handle ‘littlestjeff1’, which plays the Battle Royale from Epic Games. These claims are based on the fact that ‘littlestjeff1’ was the YouTube handle Epstein used, as revealed in the final tranche of documents released the Justice Department this Friday. Jeffrey Epstein died in August 2019 but the Fortnite account 'littlestjeff1' was valid after that, leading many to believe that the convicted child sex offender's death had been faked. (X/@DonaldBKipkorir)

Communication from YouTube gave ammunition to people online who made claims about the late convicted sex offender being a Fortnite player. To be sure, these claims came from unverified profiles and were amplified on social media. Official records state Epstein died of self inflicted wounds in his jail cell in August 2019.

However, social media users have dived into the rabbit hole with this alleged new information. “Maybe Jeffrey Epstein is still alive. In the Epstein files, there is a receipt from YouTube where his username is littlestjeff1. If you search this account on Fortnite Tracker, you can see there is an account with that name, and the Epstein files show he purchased V-Bucks. His profile shows he is ranked Silver 1 in Chapter 5 Season 1, which was after his death,” a profile noted.

Another added, “The concept of finding out Jeffrey Epstein is alive all because of a Fortnite tracker is f**king killing me.”