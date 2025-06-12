Search Search
Thursday, Jun 12, 2025
New Delhi oC
JetBlue flight skids off runway into grass in Boston, all passengers safe

ByHT News Desk
Jun 12, 2025 11:05 PM IST

While no person onboard JetBlue Flight 312 was injured, the runway remained closed. The incident occurred hours after an Air India plane crashed in Ahmedabad.

A JetBlue flight landing at Boston’s Logan International Airport rolled off the runway on Thursday, the Associated Press reported, citing an airport spokesperson.

The plane was coming from Chicago.(X)
While no person onboard JetBlue Flight 312 was injured, the runway remained closed Thursday afternoon while crews assessed the aircraft.

Samantha Decker, who works with the Massachusetts Port Authority, said that the passengers were transferred to the terminal in a bus. The plane was coming from Chicago.

The incident comes on a day when a passenger plane crashed in India early Thursday. 

The Air India plane, bound for London, crashed into a medical college in Ahmedabad after takeoff, killing over 200 people.

. The Boeing 787-8 crashed into a residential area called Meghani Nagar five minutes after taking off at 1:38pm (08:08 GMT).

This is the first crash of a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, according to the Aviation Safety Network database. Boeing said it was “working to gather more information.”

India’s aviation regulatory body said the aircraft gave a mayday call, signalling an emergency, but then did not respond to the calls made by the airport traffic control.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 12, 2025
