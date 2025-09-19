Jimmy Kimmel ‘going to be fine’ amid Charlie Kirk row, show's suspension; ‘He’s up in bed'

Jimmy Kimmel is dealing with things after ABC suspended his show indefinitely, legendary television personality David Letterman shared. Kimmel faced massive backlash over his comments on Tyler Robinson, the Charlie Kirk shooting suspect. His comments were perceived to have lumped Robinson with the MAGA base, while the investigation has unearthed the suspect's left-leaning ideologies. David Letterman was speaking at the Atlantic Festival in New York City when he shared news about Jimmy Kimmel.(X/@JimmyKimmelLive)

Letterman, who hosted The Late Show from 1993 to 2015, has now shared that he's been in contact with the 57-year-old, and revealed how Jimmy Kimmel is dealing with the news.

How Jimmy Kimmel is doing

Letterman was speaking at the Atlantic Festival in New York City and said he had messaged Jimmy Kimmel to check up on him. Sharing the update, Letterman stated, “He's up in bed, taking nourishment. He's going to be fine,” as per Variety.

The 78-year-old also bemoaned the conditions following Kimmel's show being suspended. “This is misery. I feel bad about this,” he said, adding, “We see where this is all going, correct? It’s managed media. And it’s no good. It’s silly. It’s ridiculous. And you can’t go around firing somebody because you’re fearful or trying to suck up to an authoritarian criminal administration in the Oval Office. That’s just not how this works.”

Letterman further continued, “In the world of somebody who is an authoritarian, maybe a dictatorship, sooner or later, everyone is going to be touched.”

He then added, “The institution of the president of the United States ought to be bigger than a guy doing a talk show.” Kimmel’s removal from late-night TV, he said, “was predicted by our president right after Stephen Colbert got walked off, so you’re telling me this isn’t premeditated at some level?.”

Apart from Letterman, several notable figures have also extended their support to Kimmel. Actor Ben Stiller remarked ‘This isn’t right', while former President Barack Obama denounced the attack on free speech.

On X, he said, "After years of complaining about cancel culture, the current administration has taken it to a new and dangerous level by routinely threatening regulatory action against media companies unless they muzzle or fire reporters and commentators it doesn't like"."

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump welcomed ABC's decision to suspend Kimmel's show, even as Daily Mail reported that the comedian was ‘livid’ over the decision. Kimmel has not officially commented on the suspension of his show yet.