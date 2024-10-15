Jimmy Kimmel launches savage attack on 'scared' Trump for asking Harris to pass cognitive test, dares him to take…

Jimmy Kimmel blasted former US President Donald Trump for asking Democratic rival Kamala Harris to undergo a cognitive test. Hitting out at Trump for not releasing his medical report, Kimmel pointed out that the former President has failed to release his tax returns and even a healthcare plan for the US.(Ap photo, ABC photo)

The GOP presidential candidate's demand came after Harris made her medical report public, stating that she is “in excellent health” and fit to work as the next US president. Trump, however, has declined to make his own report public in spite of fresh concerns regarding his mental health.

Hitting out at Trump for not releasing his medical report, Kimmel pointed out that the former President has failed to release his tax returns and even a healthcare plan for the US. Kimmel blasted him for asking Harris to “pass a test on cognitive stamina and agility” and for being fixated with her mental acuity.

“The guy who’s up in the middle of the night reading tweets about himself, wants to give someone else a cognitive test,” he quipped.

The late night host further stated that the whole world watched Harris “ace that test when she handed you your tangerine a** in the debate, but … I’m all for it.”

Jimmy Kimmel dares Trump to take one simple TV challenge

While suggesting a way to resolve this issue, Kimmel provoked Trump by asking him to take a “cognitive test live on television” along with Harris.

“We’ll stack up 1000 tests,” the host explained. “You can pull one out of the pile and you and Kamala take the same — that way there’s no chance of shenanigans.”

Mocking the GOP leader, he said, “C’mon, you’ve got a bigly brain. Your brain is the bigly-est! You’ve told us that so many times.”

He further teased the ex-President for rejecting to have another debate with Harris ahead of the US election.

“If you’re too scared to debate again, I dare you to take a cognitive test against the vice president,” he said, proposing Trump to charge people for it.

“Make it a pay-per-view. I will pay you $49.99,” he concluded.

Harris' medical assessment from her doctor, Joshua R. Simmons, states that she has a history of seasonal allergies and a slight case of nearsightedness that necessitates the use of contact lenses. The vice president is currently receiving preventive care, including mammograms and colonoscopies, according to the doctor, who also mentioned her mother's family history of colon cancer.