Kamala Harris, netizens react as Donald Trump seems lost and frozen in viral clip: 'Seriously bizarre cognitive episode'

Donald Trump surprised the town hall attendees in Pennsylvania after he refused to take up more questions from the audience and instead played his music playlist and started dancing in front of the crowd for over 30 minutes. Donald Trump, with moderator and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R), arrives for a town hall at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center and Fairgrounds in Oaks, Pennsylvania, on October 14, 2024. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP)(AFP)

In Oaks, Pennsylvania, Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota moderated the town hall attended by Trump. The event was interrupted after two participants required medical emergencies, with Trump jokingly asking if “anybody else would like to faint?”

Following this, he went on to say, “Let's not do any more questions. Let's just listen to music. Let's make it into music. Who the hell wants to hear questions, right?”

The Washington Post claims that after Trump declared he would not be answering any more questions at the town hall, “some in the crowd began to leave” and instructed his crew to play a series of nine songs as he started dancing on stage.

Some of the songs which were played at the event included -- Elvis Presley's An American Trilogy, Sinéad O'Connor's Nothing Compares 2 U, the Village People's well-known YMCA, and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats song Memory.

Donald Trump faces heat over weird appearance

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris too held a rally in Pennsylvania on Monday, and targetted Trump over mental acuity, calling her White House opponent “unstable” and “unhinged.”

Taking to X, she reposted the a clip shared by Kamala HQ from the Trump's event, writing: “Hope he's okay.”

“Trump appears lost, confused, and frozen on stage as multiple songs play for 30+ minutes and the crowd pours out of the venue early,” Kamala HQ wrote.

Reacting to Harris' post, one X user wrote: “He isn’t and I’m glad I left MAGA, I’m voting for you.”

“He’s not Joe Biden, the dementia patient you hid from the public for 4 years,” another wrote, while some suggested that Trump might be “unravelling before our eyes”.

Also Read: ‘Dementia Don strikes again’: Trump makes major blunder, urges supporters to vote on ‘January 5th’

Meanwhile, Ron Filipkowski, the editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, too reacted to “absolutely insane” scene.

“Trump just froze up answering questions, said he wouldn’t take anymore questions, then stood on stage for the next 30 minutes while music played. Will media cover this as something other than a seriously bizarre cognitive episode???” he asked.

“Wow -- this was weird,” independent journalist Aaron Rupar wrote.

Trump campiagn reacts to criticsm

In contrast to critics, Trump campaign spokeswoman Steven Cheung posted on X about the event and called the PA town hall a “total lovefest!”

“Everyone was so excited they were fainting so @realDonaldTrump turned to music,” he mentioned.

“Nobody wanted to leave and wanted to hear more songs from the famous DJT Spotify playlist!”

Trump's appeared at town hall after Harris challenged him to make his medical records public. She published a two-page medical assessment clarifying that, she could “successfully execute the duties” of the US president if elected on November 5.