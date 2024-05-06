Kristi Noem blasted for chastising ‘fake news’ host Margaret Brennan over bizarre interview: ‘Stop playing victim’

It seems there is no end to 'puppy killer' Kristi Noem's controversies. The South Dakota Governor recently appeared on CBS' Face of Nation to clear the air about her falsely claimed meeting with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and to suggest that President Joe Biden's dog Commander should be killed. During the CBS interview, Noem felt the heat as she asked the interviewer, “Why am I being treated differently than every other person that you’ve interviewed? You don’t interrupt other people. You let them talk.”(AP)

After getting candid with CBS host Margaret Brennan, Trump's potential VP contender garnered much limelight as she started trending on social media, including X, for her interview. However, Noem took U-turn on Sunday to complain about Brennan, alleging that she was unfairly grilled by her.

She went on to say that her Democratic colleagues like former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would never have been exposed to such harsh interrogation.

“This morning in our 15-minute interview, Margaret Brennan interrupted me 36 times—once every 25 seconds on average," miffed Noem posted on X. In contrast to her claims, the host was seen interrupting or questioning her at a few moments, prompting the governor to change the topic or move ahead without answering the question.

To make her point clear, she continued on X, “In the fake news media, there are two sets of rules, and conservative[s] are always treated differently. That’s why Americans don’t trust the Fake News.”

Exploring why Noem decided to target Margaret Brennan

Notably, Noem's post on X came after she faced backlash over her remarks in the interview, with MSNBC host, saying "No bad dogs, only bad people."

Meanwhile, Former GOP Rep Joe Walsh told to CNN: “I served with Kristi Noem; she wasn't like this. Every one of my former Republican colleagues has learned to be like Trump. To be cruel. To lie. To never, ever apologise.”

"Kristi Noem, Trump’s potential VP nominee, says that she wants to put down President Biden’s dog. These people are lunatics and we cannot let them near power," a handle named Biden's Win tweeted.

Some of the X users even commented on Noem's post, asking her to “stop playing the victim card”.

“We all watched the interview, and you were not rudely interrupted, but you did lie an awful lot. At least it kept you busy so you couldn't kill any more dogs for a few minutes,” one of her followers commented.

What went wrong for Kristy Noem during the interview?

Noem was basically grilled about her upcoming book 'No Going Back'. When Brennan openly asked her if she really met Kim Jong Un, the governor refused to talk about her “specific” encounters with world leaders.

However, she admitted the error in her book and the publisher will make the edits before its release. Meanwhile, publisher Center Street announced on X that they have removed the passage in question, but added, "Further questions about the passage should be referred to the author".

The governor, who tried to defend killing her 14-old-month dog 'Cricket', seemed to suggest on-air that Biden's troubled dog Commander should meet a similar fate.

After removing Commander from the White House for biting several Secret Service personnel, Biden decided to send his dog to his relatives in order to reach a perfect resolution.