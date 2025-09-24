Jimmy Kimmel opening monologue: From ‘Family Feud’ joke to Tylenol reference - Here's what he said

Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel returned to national television with the first episode of ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ after his one-week suspension by the ABC following an "ill-timed" comment about the death of Charlie Kirk. Jimmy Kimmel speaks during the Pre-GRAMMY gala, hosted by the Recording Academy and Clive Davis, in Beverly Hills, California.(REUTERS)

“I’m happy to be here tonight with you,” Kimmel said, as he appeared after a short segment containing clips from different media outlets' coverage of the anticipation around tonight's episode.

He was greeted with a huge applause as he cracked a joke on pre-empting the show ‘Family Feud’ so that 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' could be on.

“I’m not sure who had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol," Kimmel said. "It’s been overwhelming. I’ve heard from a lot of people over the last six days. I’ve heard from all the people in the world over the last six days. Everyone I’ve ever met have reached out 10 or 11 times.

"The guy who fired me from my first radio job in Seattle where we are not airing tonight, by the way, his name is Larry. In 1989 Larry tried to force me to do a bit called Jokes for Donuts, where people would call in and tell jokes for donuts, and I refused to do it and eventually Larry fired me and I had to move back in with my parents. Even he checked in.

"Thank you, Larry,” he added.

Kimmel Thanks Fellow Late-Night Show Hosts

In his opening monologue, he remembered his fellow late-night show hosts for the solidarity they showed after his suspension by the Disney-owned ABC. Among those Kimmel remembered were John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart and Jay Leno, among others.

He then also went on to thank those who don't support his beliefs, "but support my right to share those beliefs." It included those on the right who stood up for Jimmy Kimmel, such as Ted Cruz, Candace Owens, and Mitch McConnell.

"I want to thank the people who don't support my show and what I believe, but support my right to share those beliefs anyway—Ben Shapiro, Clay Travis, Candace Owens, Mitch McConnell, Rand Paul, Ted Cruz...It takes courage to speak out against this administration," he said.

Kimmel Addresses Controversial Charlie Kirk Comments

In Tuesday's monologue, Jimmy Kimmel also addressed his suspension by ABC. He spoke about what he said about Charlie Kirk in the last episode, clarifying that "it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man."

"I don’t think there’s anything funny about it," he continued. "I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed asking compassion for his family, and I meant it. I still do. Nor did I mean to blame any specific group for the actions of a a specific individual. That was actually the opposite of the point I was trying to make.

"For those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way.”

He then added that he thought that the person who killed Kirk does not represent anyone. "Violence is a solution, and it isn’t ever," he said.