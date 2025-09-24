‘Jimmy Kimmel is going to break rating records’: Fans celebrate host's return after suspension

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late-night television on Tuesday, less than a week after being suspended over controversial remarks about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. This image released by ABC shows Jimmy Kimmel on the set of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Sept. 3, 2025.(AP)

Kimmel took the stage to thunderous applause and chants of his name before beginning his monologue. With a wink to late-night tradition, he opened with the line, "As I was saying before I was interrupted…"

He then joked about preempting Celebrity Family Feud to get back on the air and gave shout-outs to fellow talk show hosts including Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jon Stewart, and Jay Leno.

But the mood quickly shifted as Kimmel addressed the controversy directly, turning emotional as he clarified his intentions.

“You understand it was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don’t think there’s anything funny about it. I posted a message on Instagram on the day he was killed asking compassion for his family, and I meant it. I still do. Nor did I mean to blame any specific group for the actions of a aspecific individual. That was actually the opposite of the point I was trying to make. For those who think I did point a finger, I get why you’re upset. If the situation were reversed, there’s a good chance I would’ve felt the same way,” Kimmel said.

He continued, “I don’t think the murderer who shot Charlie Kirk represents anyone. This is a sick person who thinks violence is a solution, and it isn’t ever. Also, selfishly, I am a person who get a lot of threats. I get many ugly and scary threats against my life, my wife, my kids, my coworkers, because of what I choose to say. And I know those threats don’t come from the people on the right who I know and love. And I don’t want to make this about me. This show is not important. What is important is that we get to live in a country that allows us to have a show like this.”

Fans react

Jimmy Kimmel's return was widely celebrated on social media.

One person wrote on X, “This is gonna be Jimmy Kimmel’s most viewed show for sure.”

Another added, “Jimmy Kimmel is entertaining, funny and intelligent.”

A third person predicted, “Jimmy Kimmel gonna break the record for highest ratings in an episode for late night talk shows.”

Another wrote, “The latest monologue on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' has totally been the best part of the year, bringing some much-needed positivity.”