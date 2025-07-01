Jimmy Swaggart dies at 90: Sex scandal that toppled televangelist's ministry

Jimmy Swaggart, the well-known American televangelist who spent decades on TV preaching the gospel, has died at 90. His family shared the news on Tuesday, per Fox News. “Today, our hearts are heavy. Brother Swaggart has finished his earthly race and entered the presence of his Saviour, Jesus Christ,” the family said in a statement. “He wasn’t just a preacher. He was a worshiper, a warrior, and a witness to God’s mercy and grace.” File photo of Rev. Jimmy Swaggart(AP)

Jimmy Swaggart’s fall from grace

But his journey wasn’t without controversy. In 1987, Swaggart was caught up in a scandal involving a prostitute in New Orleans. Though he never confessed to the details, he made a tearful televised apology that became widely known for the line, “I have sinned.”

A few years later, he was stopped by police in California with another suspected prostitute in his car. He also once joked on television about harming gay men. That remark drew heavy backlash. Swaggart later said it was a joke and not meant to offend anyone.

Jimmy Swaggart was not only known for his fiery sermons, but also for publicly criticising fellow preachers caught in sex scandals - a move that sparked bitter feuds.

According to The Associated Press, in 1988, one of those rivals, Marvin Gorman, hired a private investigator who photographed Swaggart with a prostitute in New Orleans.

Soon after, Swaggart appeared on national television, weeping as he declared, “I have sinned against you” and begged forgiveness, the report added.

In 1991, Swaggart was caught again. This time, by California police, with another suspected prostitute, ABC reported. The scandals devastated Swaggart‘s once-massive ministry. Swaggart later reportedly paid $1.8 million to Gorman to settle a defamation lawsuit over earlier accusations.

His health had declined in recent weeks. In mid-June, his son Donnie Swaggart told their church that only a “miracle” could save him.

Even with scandals behind him, Jimmy Swaggart remained a powerful figure in American Christian broadcasting. His voice, music and message reached millions, even as his legacy remained complicated.

A lifetime of preaching

Swaggart was born on March 15, 1935, in Ferriday, Louisiana. He stepped into full-time ministry in 1955 and never looked back. He later founded Jimmy Swaggart Ministries and served as pastor of the Family Worship Centre in Baton Rouge.

At the peak of his career in the mid-1980s, his sermons reached over two million homes every week. According to his ministry’s website, he spent more time preaching on television than any other evangelist in American history.

His passionate preaching and gospel music made him a household name across the US.

