JLo's steamy lingerie photos spark mixed reactions, netizens say she's ‘selling her dignity’

ByNikhita Mehta
Apr 09, 2024 07:11 PM IST

Jennifer Lopez, 54, posted a series of steamy photos on Instagram for a paid partnership with the lingerie brand Intimissimi.

Jennifer Lopez in a still from This is Me...Now: A Love Story.
Jennifer Lopez in a still from This is Me...Now: A Love Story.

The photos featured a brown Sofia Balconette Bra with a bow-embellished in the front.

The look was minimalistic, with only a pair of golden hoop earrings and neutral makeup. This choice accentuated her natural features with pink lipstick, matching blush on her cheeks, long lashes, and black eyeliner. Along with that, her hair was up in a sleek updo.

The post was captioned:

“Embrace your power ✨

@intimissimiofficial

📷 @normanjeanroy"

The reaction to this post was mixed, with netizens praising her beauty and others criticising her choice of outfit, suggesting that she should act her age.

What did the haters have to say?

One user went as far as to comment, ”PLEASE GRAND MA ! STOP BEHAVING LIKE TEENAGERS!! ACT YOUR OWN AGE FOR GOD SAKE ! HAVE SOME RESPECT AND DIGNITY!!!!!”

Another user wrote, “Well she can’t sing so she might as well promote”. To which another replied "@jeannine.lella shes not a “singer” she's a performer.”

Another user criticised her for “selling” her dignity, "Lawd JLo, selling everything even your dignity.”

How did Jennifer Lopez's fans shut everyone down?

The If You Had My Love singer's fans also took to her post to shut down the haters and express their appreciation.

"Every hater comment reeks of stupidity, ignorance - blatant projections of an unfulfilled life, ” wrote a fan.

“Wow!😍🤍 Mamas’ on fire👏🏻🔥, ” committed one user.

Another added, “If I had a body like JLos' I'd be showing it off 24/7. So, haters, please chill. Don't be envious. Maybe go to the gym instead of sitting on your butts criticizing others!”

“SLAY.Lo ❤️”

“JLo is a BRAND not so much a legendary singer/actress. You cannot deny her tenacity and drive,” wrote one.

