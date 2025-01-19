Menu Explore
Joe Biden staffers make bombshell revelations about his cognitive decline: ‘He genuinely didn’t know what…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Jan 19, 2025 06:40 PM IST

Joe Biden staff members have started commenting on the 82-year-old president's evident decline in his final days in office.

As outgoing President Joe Biden is all set to bid adieu to the White House, his staff members have started commenting on the 82-year-old president's evident decline in his final days in office.

Biden, the oldest president in US history, was forced to withdraw from his re-election bid following his June 2024 debate in which he appeared frail and his mental abilities were called into doubt.(Getty Images via AFP)
Biden, the oldest president in US history, was forced to withdraw from his re-election bid following his June 2024 debate in which he appeared frail and his mental abilities were called into doubt.(Getty Images via AFP)

Last year, Biden, the oldest president in US history, was forced to withdraw from his re-election bid following his June debate in which he appeared frail and his mental abilities were called into doubt.

As he prepares to leave office on Monday, an increasing number of people are speaking up about how much power the president wielded.

Mike Johnson shares incident when Biden had no clue about something ‘he’ did

Mike Johnson, who will continue his position as the Speaker of the House under Trump 2.0 administration, revealed that Biden surprised him during a last year meeting in January that he “didn't do” an executive order that he had signed months before.

The order, which was declared on January 26, halted pending authorisation for liquefied natural gas exports.

Speaking to The Free Press, Johnson claimed that he asked Biden, “Sir, why did you pause LNG exports to Europe? Liquefied natural gas is in great demand by our allies. Why would you do that?”

Johnson recalled that he was astonished when Biden said he did not. According to him, the Democratic president had no idea “what he had signed”.

“I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, ‘We are in serious trouble - who is running the country?’ Like, I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know'.”

Also Read: Jill Biden takes Hunter Biden's son to meet Bao Li and Qing Bao on final FLOTUS trip; 'That's cute right?'

Biden's staffers admit how they planned to ‘manage his decline’

Johnson's interview comes after a New York Times article in which several Biden loyalists, including advisers and fellow lawmakers, confessed how they planned to “manage his decline.”

According to the report, Biden aides would change his meeting schedules to accommodate his mood and would avoid giving him negative information.

He was usually flanked by staffers when he traveled to the South Lawn to board the presidential chopper in a bid to avoid his frail look on camera.

They additionally shortened stairway to prevent Biden from stumbling while boarding Air Force One.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris, Donald Trump,and Joe Biden.
Follow Us On