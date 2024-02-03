John Bolton calls on Biden administration to strike Iran directly to ‘send more messages’

John Bolton, a former national security advisor, appealed to the Biden administration to approve direct strikes on Iran in order to "send a message" in response to Jordan attack that killed three American soldiers. Former US national security advisor John Bolton (REUTERS)

Bolton stated that the US military's retaliatory attacks on Friday were the “right thing to do”, but he also expressed doubt if they would be sufficient.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

“They have declared a red line against any targets inside their borders. Well, they crossed an American red line by killing Americans and until we cross their red lines, they will not view this as a serious problem," Bolton said in an interview with CBS News' Catherine Herridge.

“I’m not saying this first attack has to be regime threatening. There are lots of targets inside Iran, Quds Force bases, air defense systems and others that would be a good thing to destroy and which would send the message,” the ex-NSA continued. “If the Iranian government doesn’t get it, we can send more messages.”

Also Read: 'If you harm an American, will respond': Biden after US strikes in Iraq, Syria

In the first act of retaliation for the drone strike that killed three American servicemen in Jordan last weekend, the US military launched an airstrike on dozens of targets in Iraq and Syria that were utilised by Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard on Friday.

More than 85 targets were hit by the massive onslaught of strikes at seven different locations. These targets included intelligence and command centers, missile and rocket launchers, and drone and ammunition storage sites associated with the militias or the IRGC's Quds Force, the Guard's expeditionary division that manages Tehran's relations with and arming of regional militias.

‘Just not a significant enough retaliation’: Bolton

During his Friday's interview, Bolton went on say that the approach chosen by the United States was “just not a significant enough retaliation.”

He also targetted the Biden administration for acting inadequately "throughout this crisis," which started on October 7 when Hamas launched an unexpected offensive into Israel, starting the current Gaza conflict.

Meanwhile, Bolton took to Twitter to react on latest US strike at militias in Iraq and Syria, asserting that “Biden's failure to establish any degree of deterrence against Iran culminated in today's actions.”

Also Read: US strikes Iran linked targets after Jordan retaliation: 10 points you must know

Biden vows to continue airstrikes, Iraq reacts

After the US strike, President Joe Biden said a statement that the air strikes would continue “at times and places of our choosing.”

“The United States does not seek conflict in the Middle East or anywhere else in the world,” Biden said. “But let all those who might seek to do us harm know this: If you harm an American, we will respond.”

In response, Iraq said that the US initiated the assaults "against the sovereignty" of the nation and has accused the United States of "disavowing legal responsibility" and "misleading international public opinion".