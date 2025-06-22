Search
Sunday, Jun 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now
close_game
close_game

Did Tom Aspinall retire Jon Jones? UFC Heavyweight champion posts raunchy reaction

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
Jun 22, 2025 05:21 AM IST

Tom Aspinall seemed quite happy about Jon Jones' retirement from the UFC on Saturday.

Tom Aspinall seemed quite happy about Jon Jones' retirement from the UFC on Saturday. And why not? The 32-year-old has been announced as the undisputed heavyweight champion. In his first reaction, Aspinall posted a series of stories on Instagram.

Tom Aspinall reacted to Jon Jones' retirement(Instagram)
Tom Aspinall reacted to Jon Jones' retirement(Instagram)

UFC chief Dana White, in a fiery press conference on Saturday, revealed that Jones has retired. He added that the American MMA star called him ahead of UFC Baku to confirm that he was leaving the sport for good. The CEO and president further declared Tom Aspinall was the new official undisputed heavyweight champion.

“Jon Jones is retired. Tom Aspinall is the UFC heavyweight champion," he said. The 37-year-old has not fought in the UFC since beating Stipe Miocic in November last year. He had won the heavyweight strap after defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023.

Aspinall, meanwhile, posted videos and posts of himself being declared as the heavyweight champion on social media. “Aspinall held the interim title and now becomes the undisputed champion after Jon Jones' retirement,” one fan reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

In another message on social media, Aspinall said: “For you fans. It’s time to get this Heavyweight division going 🔥 An active Undisputed Champion.”

“Tom Aspinall retired Jon Jones without even fighting him…” another fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Tom called it. I can’t wait to watch him keep destroying everyone in ONE ROUND while JJ sits back smiling in anger,” a third person added.

UFC Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes had called on UFC to strip Jones' titles.

"Yeah, it's been long enough. I think everyone's in agreement. You have to be active and being stripped. It doesn't mean like you're not skilled or nothing. It just means you're not active, which he would have to admit if he's being honest, he hasn't been active," Blaydes said.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Did Tom Aspinall retire Jon Jones? UFC Heavyweight champion posts raunchy reaction
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On