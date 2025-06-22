Did Tom Aspinall retire Jon Jones? UFC Heavyweight champion posts raunchy reaction

Tom Aspinall seemed quite happy about Jon Jones' retirement from the UFC on Saturday. And why not? The 32-year-old has been announced as the undisputed heavyweight champion. In his first reaction, Aspinall posted a series of stories on Instagram. Tom Aspinall reacted to Jon Jones' retirement(Instagram)

UFC chief Dana White, in a fiery press conference on Saturday, revealed that Jones has retired. He added that the American MMA star called him ahead of UFC Baku to confirm that he was leaving the sport for good. The CEO and president further declared Tom Aspinall was the new official undisputed heavyweight champion.

“Jon Jones is retired. Tom Aspinall is the UFC heavyweight champion," he said. The 37-year-old has not fought in the UFC since beating Stipe Miocic in November last year. He had won the heavyweight strap after defeating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285 in March 2023.

Aspinall, meanwhile, posted videos and posts of himself being declared as the heavyweight champion on social media. “Aspinall held the interim title and now becomes the undisputed champion after Jon Jones' retirement,” one fan reacted on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

In another message on social media, Aspinall said: “For you fans. It’s time to get this Heavyweight division going 🔥 An active Undisputed Champion.”

“Tom Aspinall retired Jon Jones without even fighting him…” another fan wrote in the comment section of the post.

“Tom called it. I can’t wait to watch him keep destroying everyone in ONE ROUND while JJ sits back smiling in anger,” a third person added.

UFC Heavyweight Curtis Blaydes had called on UFC to strip Jones' titles.

"Yeah, it's been long enough. I think everyone's in agreement. You have to be active and being stripped. It doesn't mean like you're not skilled or nothing. It just means you're not active, which he would have to admit if he's being honest, he hasn't been active," Blaydes said.