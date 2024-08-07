Jordan Burroughs blasts IOC over Vinesh Phogat's 'tragic' disqualification: 'Give her silver medal’

As the world was left stunned following Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics, Jordan Burroughs weighed in on the matter, appealing for a silver medal for the Indian woman wrestler. Jordan Burroughs came out in support of Vinesh Phogat.

Phogat missed a vital second weight reduction on Wednesday morning and will not be able to compete in today's 50 kg gold medal match against Sarah Hildebrandt of the United States. Unfortunately, she will leave Paris without a victory despite her world-class performance in the previous pre-quarter final and quarter final battles.

“Maybe stories like this will wake up the IOC. Wrestling needs MORE than six weight classes! After three tough matches against world class opponents, no athlete should have to spend the night preparing for a Gold medal in this manner. Absolute desperation from the Indian team trying to get the last bit of weight off of Vinesh to qualify for today’s final,” Burroughs wrote on X.

In addition, the 2012 Olympics gold medallist wrestler proposed that the United World Wrestling (UWW) amend its rules to allow for 1 kg second-day weight allowances, move weigh-in times from 8:30 to 10:30 am, forfeit future finals if the other finalist fails to make weight, and guarantee both finalists' medals following a semifinal victory even if weight is missed on Day 2. While asserting that the gold should be given only to the wrestler who makes weight on the second day, the Olympic star requested a silver medal for Phogat.

Netizens hail Jordan Burroughs for supporting Vinesh Phogat

Reacting to Burroughs' post, one of his followers wrote: “Very correct, Olympics committee should give her Silver Medal, She earned Silver Medal. Otherwise it will be unfair to her. She earned and she should get it.”

“Sounds logical. The IOC should consider these changes immediately,” another reacted.

“This proposal should be approved immediately so that justice is done to the player,” a third user commented.

“Yes much needed changes ...!!!” the fourth user remarked.

Earlier today, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala, the Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Contingent in Paris, stated that Phogat and the medical team tried their best the whole night to assist her lose the weight, which involved drastic measures like cutting her hair, shortening her garments, and arduous sauna sessions.

UWW says ‘there’s nothing that can be done’

Nenad Lalovic, the chief of United World Wrestling (UWW), expressed his sadness about the situation after Phogat's socking disqualification but asserted that “rules are rules” and that nothing can be done about it.

“We have to respect the rules. I’m so sad that what happened to her. She was overweight very small one. But the rules are rules and everything is public,” he stated.

Stressing that it is difficult to allow someone who does not meet the weight to compete in the game, he said that they want athletes to participate at their ideal weight.