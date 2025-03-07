Justin Trudeau starts crying in front of reporters amid Trump's harsh tariffs: Watch

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau started sobbing in front of reporters as he addressed his government's $10-a-day childcare policy amid Donald Trump's tariff policies. Canada's PM Justin Trudeau looks on during a press conference while responding to US President Donald Trump's orders to impose 25% tariffs on Canadian imports, in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada February 1, 2025.(Reuters)

“On a personal level - I've made sure every single day in this office, I've put Canadians first... I am here to tell you all that we got you. Even in the very last days of this government,” Trudeau, who has three days left as Canada's PM, said.

“And that's why I'm here to tell you all that we got you. Even in the very last days of this government, we will not let Canadians down today and long into the future,” he assured the public.

{This is a developing story. Please stay tuned with us for the latest updates.}