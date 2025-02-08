Justin Trudeau warns of Donald Trump’s attempt to gulp Canada ‘is a real thing’

Outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has sounded the alarm over former US President Donald Trump’s apparent interest in absorbing Canada “a real thing.” Justin Trudeau warns of Donald Trump's interest in making Canada the 51st State(AFP)

The outgoing PM pointed to Trump’s interest in absorbing Canada as the “51st US state”. The US Prez even called Trudeau a “governor” rather than the prime minister.

“I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state,” Trudeau reportedly told attendees.

“They’re very aware of our resources, of what we have and they very much want to be able to benefit from those,” he added. “But Mr Trump has it in mind that one of the easiest ways of doing that is absorbing our country.”

Does Trump want to consume Canada for ‘economic security’

The meeting was convened as Canada braces for the potential impact of Trump’s proposed 25% tariff on all Canadian imports. Earlier this week, the POTUS temporarily backed away from implementing the tariffs, granting Canada a 30-day window for negotiations.

Canada holds significant reserves of essential minerals crucial for the green energy sector, including lithium, graphite, nickel, copper, and cobalt.

Following this, members of Trudeau’s cabinet sought to reassure Canadians. “Our American friends understand that they need Canada for their economic security, they need Canada for their energy security and they need Canada for their national security,” said Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

Trade Minister Anita Anand also addressed concerns about Canadian sovereignty, stating firmly that there would be “no messing” with the border.

“Canada is free. Canada is sovereign. Canada will choose its own destiny, thank you very much,” Employment Minister Steven MacKinnon.

Notably, Trump first proposed the idea of absorbing Canada at a dinner with Trudeau in December. “What I'd like to see - Canada become our 51st state,” he said last week.

However, a January Ipsos poll shows that the majority of Canadians (80%) oppose their country becoming part of the US and would never vote ‘yes’.