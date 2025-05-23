Kai Cenat shocks Akron University goers by bringing ‘Streamer University’ to campus

Twitch sensation Kai Cenat caused a frenzy at the University of Akron this week with a surprise visit that had students rushing across campus just to catch a glimpse. His stop in Akron comes amid his ongoing ‘Streamer University’ tour. With a whimsical announcement, Kai Cenat reveals Streamer University, where chaos is encouraged and content creation thrives.(X/Instagram)

“Popular Twitch streamer Kai Cenat hosting 'Streamer University' at University of Akron,” Akron Beacon Journal confirmed.

The 22-year-old content creator, who boasts more than 10 million followers on Twitch, didn’t give any advance notice before showing up on campus Tuesday, 21 May. But as word quickly spread through social media, within minutes, students flooded the area, surrounding Cenat for selfies, and quick chats.

Some students recognised him instantly, while others were swept up in the excitement once they realised the man drawing the crowd was none other than the 2023 Streamy Award’s ‘Streamer of the Year.’

What is Kai Cenat's Streamer University?

Cenat’s pop-in was part of his informal ‘Streamer University’ series, a tour where he shows up unannounced at college campuses across the country. Over the past few weeks, he’s made similar surprise visits in Georgia and Florida.

Notably, earlier this month, the Twitch star announced. “I’m excited to extend to you a most heartfelt welcome to the very first class of Streamer University.”

“Here, you will find a school where chaos is encouraged and content is king.”

Cenat has built a loyal fanbase that follows him both online and off. His content is unpredictable, funny, and often chaotic in the best way possible.

The 2023 Streamy Award’s ‘Streamer of the Year's’ this idea surfaced during a Twitch stream where he shared, “I’m going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I’m going to rent it out.”

“I’m going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you’re big, no matter if you’re a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend.”

And, just within minutes of opening applications, reportedly 1 million entries swarmed the portal.