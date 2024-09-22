Kamala Harris dodges Trump, set to break a 60-year presidential tradition by skipping….

Vice President Kamala Harris is set to break a 60-year presidential tradition by skipping this year’s Al Smith Dinner, making her the second presidential hopeful to do so since Walter Mondale in 1984. Meanwhile, former President Trump has confirmed his attendance at the October 17 event, the dinner benefitting Catholic Charities. According to Harris’ campaign, will instead campaign in key battleground states during this critical period leading up to Election Day. FILE PHOTO: U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, U.S. August 20, 2024 and former U.S. President Donald Trump in Bedminster, New Jersey, U.S., August 15, 2024 are seen in a combination of file photographs. REUTERS/Marco Bello, Jeenah Moon/File Photo (REUTERS)

Kamala Harris to skip Al Smith Dinner

In a decision that may ruffle some feathers, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris, who entered the race mid term, after President Biden stepped down following a debate mishap with Trump, will skip this year's Al Smith charity dinner in New York.

The event, which has been a tradition since Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy shared the stage in 1960 while throwing barbs at each other, is known for fostering “collegiality and healthy humor,” with presidential candidates from both parties appearing together and exchanging lighthearted jabs.

Archdiocese spokesperson Joseph Zwillng reflecting on the guest list of 79th iteration of the iconic dinner informed the Post that Harris won’t attend the scheduled event. “We are disappointed that she will not be with us,” he said. “As this is an evening of unity and putting aside political differences in support of a good cause of helping women and children in need regardless of race, creed, or background,” Zwiling continued hoping the campaign to reconsider their choice of skipping.

Donald Trump to mark his attendance at the white-tie gala

Following Trump's 2016 appearance at the gala, where he was met with boos from the audience after accusing Democrat Hillary Clinton of being corrupt and claiming she hated Catholics. But, he didn’t stop and went on to further remark, “I don’t know who they’re angry at, Hillary, you or I. For example, here she is tonight, in public, pretending not to hate Catholics.” Trump’s team has now confirmed his attendance at the 79th Archdiocese of New York’s dinner on October 17, according to the Post.

Named after Alfred E. Smith, the first Roman Catholic major party presidential nominee in 1928, the dinner raises millions for Catholic charities and serves as a rare opportunity for candidates to display camaraderie. In 1996, it notably excluded Bill Clinton and Bob Dole due to Clinton's veto of a late-term abortion ban.

While Harris has decided to skip, Trump campaign reached out to the event oragnisers to confirm his presence. Meanwhile, the Democratic nominee told the hosts, she hopes to attend similar events as president if elected in November.

Trump and Biden, unable to attend the dinner in person due to the peak of COVID-19, delivered pre-taped video remarks at the first-ever virtual Al Smith Dinner in 2020. During that event, the focus shifted from lighthearted banter to the candidates trying to win over Catholic voters.

Harris said Saturday that she's taking up CNN's offer to have a debate with Trump on October 23. Trump, who had been said to be cool with another debate earlier, said it was "too late" for another presidential face-off.