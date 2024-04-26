Fans feel Barack Obama is 'ready to call Drake' now, all thanks to Kanye's remark

Kanye West is in deep trouble by openly expressing his “interest” in none other than Michelle Obama, the former First Lady of the United States, in a manner that some may deem rather uncouth. Kanye West expresses his deepest desire for intimacy with Michelle Obama

From his audacious bid for the presidency to his unconventional candidness about his desires, Kanye West consistently keeps the public on their toes.

Despite being married, Kanye made the ‘vulgar remark’ when asked about potential additions to his intimate escapades during an episode of The Download podcast. With a momentary pause, the rapper confessed, “Michelle Obama,” sending both himself and host Justin Laboy into fits of laughter.

The candid remark didn't stop there, as West added, “Gotta f*** the President's wife,” before bursting into further laughter.

Laboy, equally amused, replied, “I don't think that's the legit answer, but that's the answer for today,” amplifying the banter.

Neither Michelle nor Barack Obama have addressed West's comments.

Fans are quipping hard

Netizens quickly took X (formerly Twitter) to squeeze some fun from the situation, quipping Barack will now call Drake for a Kaney West diss track.

“LOL Barack Obama about to call Drake for a diss track,” quipped one user.

Another commented, “Kanye west fantasize Michelle Obama for a 3some 😭”

“Drake is actually half Black American and Obama ain’t I pick Drake over Obama any day,” one piped in.

West, no stranger to controversy himself, couldn't resist inserting himself into the fray

Seizing the opportunity to reignite his ongoing feud with Drake, West released a remix to Future and Metro Boomin's ‘Like That,’ a track that originally included jabs at Drake and J Cole.

West delivers scathing lyrics aimed at Drake in his remix, referencing his record deal with Universal Music and insinuating, “Where’s Lucian? Serve your master/ You caught a little bag for your masters, didn’t ya/ Lifetime deal, I feel bad for n****. “Y’all so outta sight, outta mind/ I can’t even think of a Drake line.”

West told at The Download podcast: “[Future] called me and I went to the studio and laid that. We went through the creative process of adding the chords and called the Hooligans out in London to get on the joint.”

“Everybody was very, very energized about the elimination of Drake.”