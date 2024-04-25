Kanye West planning to venture into porn production: Report

Rapper Kanye West, aka Ye, is looking to delve into a new form of entertainment: pornography. The singer is in ‘advanced talks’ with his partners to open up a Yeezy Porn Studio, as per a report by TMZ. (Also read: Kanye West's 'disgusting' sexist remark about Michelle Obama irks netizens; ‘first learn how to..’) Kanye West's porn site could arrive as early as this summer.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

A new venture

The report reads, “Ye's been kicking around the idea of launching his own pornography studio and brand for a while -- and now, we're told he seems dead set on doing it ... 'cause he and his partners are in advanced talks to actually get something up and running.”

“We're told Kanye and co. have been talking about building an entire Yeezy Porn studio -- which would be part of a broader adult entertainment division at the parent Yeezy company,” it added. The report also mentions that Kanye is discussing the project with adult star Stormy Daniels' ex Mike Voz, who has some experience with the same.

Kanye's history with porn

This comes after Kanye has spoken multiple times about his love and disdain for pornography. Kanye West revealed in 2019 that he'd been exposed to porn from a young age and was addicted to sex after his mother died in 2007. In an interview with Zane Lowe for his Apple Music Beats 1 show, West opened up about his porn and sex addiction.

"Playboy was my gateway into full blown pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5, and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age 5, to now having to kick the habit. And it just presents itself in the open, like it's OK. And I stand up and say, you know, it's not OK," he said.

He shared that religion helped him beat the addiction. "With God, I've been able to beat things that had a full control of me. That Playboy that I found when I was 5 years old was written all over the moment that I was at the MTV Awards with the Timberlands, the Balmain jeans - before people were rocking Balmain jeans - and the Hennessy bottle," he said, referring to the infamous 2009 MTV Video Music Awards where he interrupted Taylor Swift on stage.

Kanye is a dad of four and was previously married to Kim Kardashian. He is now married to Bianca Censori.