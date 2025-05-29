Kash Patel appeared in an interview with Fox News to discuss his work as head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). But he went viral for a reason he never expected. 'Kash Patel height' memes viral after Fox interview; netizens ask how tall is FBI chief(X)

Netizens noticed a strange chair that Patel was using to sit during the interview. Due to the height of the chair, Kash Patel's height memes went viral all over social media. Netizens have a query after this: exactly how tall is the FBI chief?

Here, take a look at the chair that Kash Patel sat on during the Fox interview:

The X user who shared the image asked: “Fox News.... Why did you put Kash Patel in such a high chair? He looks tiny!”

Another user said: “Who thought it was a good idea to put Kash Patel in this chair? He looks ridiculous.”

A user questioned the FBI director's height: “The optics of Kash Patel seated on a high chair across Bret Baier. How tall is Kash?”

A user put the question to host Bret Bier: “Bret, what's with the chairs Kash Patel and you were sitting in at Quantico?? You two reminded me of Lily Tomlin's character Edith Ann.”

Is Kash Patel committed enough to the FBI?

Questions are mounting around FBI Director Kash Patel’s commitment to his role, with a former high-ranking bureau official raising eyebrows over his alleged absence from headquarters and frequent visits to nightclubs.

Frank Figliuzzi, who served as the FBI’s Assistant Director for Counterintelligence under Robert Mueller, spoke out on MSNBC’s Morning Joe a few weeks ago. He said right now the atmosphere inside the bureau is pure “chaos.”

“Reportedly, he’s been visible at nightclubs far more than he has been on the seventh floor of the Hoover building,” Figliuzzi told host Jonathan Lemire. “And there are reports that daily briefings to him have been changed from every day to maybe twice weekly.”

According to several reports, Patel, Donald Trump's other blue-eyed boy, has been spending much of his time away from Washington, D.C., splitting weeks between the Hoover Building and his home in Las Vegas.