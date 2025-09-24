Kate Middleton pays touching tribute to Southport victims with subtle Taylor Swift reference

Prince William and Kate Middleton visited Southport on Tuesday to honor three children tragically killed last year in a Taylor Swift-themed dance class. During the visit, the royal couple wore small matching friendship bracelets with letters spelling the youngest victim, Bebe King's name. Vanity Fair reported these bracelets were given by Bebe's mother, Lauren King, during a private meeting. Kate Middleton honors Southport tragedy victims with Taylor Swift themed bracelet and school visits.(AP)

The children Bebe, Alice da Silva Aguiar, and Elsie Dot Stancombe lost their lives in a devastating knife attack that left the community reeling. William and Kate also met the families of Alice and Elsie, showing their continued support for the grieving parents.

The visit began at Farnborough Road Infant and Junior School, where Elsie studied. The royals spoke with teachers about the impact of the tragedy on students and staff. William wore a navy blue suit with a dark tie, while Kate chose grey trousers, a matching coat, and a pale pink pussy bow blouse.

William and Kate Visit Schools

Next, the couple visited Churchtown Primary School to see a new commemorative playground honoring Bebe and Alice. William and Kate had privately contributed to the playground fund earlier this year. Headteacher Jinnie Payne praised their generosity, noting that their support brought comfort to the entire community. Alice's father, Sergio, added that the playground would reflect Alice's energy and creativity, offering a joyful space for current students to heal and remember, as Vanity Fair reported.

During the visit, the royals also met Alice's classmates, learning about an art project that expressed the children's journey through grief. The playground itself was described as a bright, uplifting space meant to provide solace and inspiration for the students.

The royal couple has repeatedly expressed how deeply the Southport tragedy affected them. In a social media statement, they wrote:

“As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what the families, friends and loved ones of those killed and injured in Southport today are going through. We send our love, thoughts and prayers to all those involved. Thank you also to the emergency responders who, despite being met with the most horrific scenes, demonstrated compassion and professionalism when your community needed you most.”

Kate and William also met dance teacher Leanne Lucas, who was injured protecting the children. The visit remained low-key, with the couple aiming to respect the families' privacy.

FAQs

Q1: Why did Kate and William wear bracelets?

Ans. To honor Bebe King, one of the children killed.

Q2: Did Kate and William donate to the playground?

Ans. Yes, privately supporting the commemorative playground fund.

Q3: Was Kate and William's visit public?

Ans. Mostly private, respecting the grieving families.