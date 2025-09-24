Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl amasses $15M in presales on Day 1

Taylor Swift’s release party film for The Life of a Showgirl hauled in $15 million in presales within 24 hours, according to Music Business World. The one-off screening, set for October 3–5, will run exclusively at AMC theaters across the US. The 89-minute film, titled Taylor Swift: The Official Release Party of a Showgirl, is designed as a companion to the new record. Fans will get the first look at The Fate of Ophelia music video, lyric videos, behind-the-scenes clips, and Swift’s own commentary about the album. Taylor Swift's release party film for her upcoming album earned $15 million in presales on day 1.(AP)

AMC lands another Taylor Swift-fueled windfall

On September 19, presales alone delivered $7.5 million for AMC, ranking as the chain’s sixth-highest single day of advance ticket sales, as per Deadline.

Swift’s team pitched the idea directly to AMC boss Adam Aron in August. It is a different route than 2023’s Eras Tour concert film, which was shopped around to several studios before AMC secured the deal. That earlier release became the highest-grossing concert or documentary movie ever, pulling in $180.8 million domestically and $267.1 million worldwide. Deadline reported its net profit at $172 million.

Like with the Eras Tour, Swift is skipping the traditional studio system again. Marketing is minimal so far, with digital billboards in a few cities and no trailer. Instead, the Grammy winner is leaning on her own fans, with 547 million followers across social media platforms.

Taylor Swift’s film: Ticket prices, tracklist and album details

Tickets for the Showgirl film start at $12 plus taxes, slightly cheaper than the $20 adult price tag for the Eras Tour. AMC will screen it across all 540 domestic locations.

Variance Films is handling the distribution in Canada and the US, while Piece of Magic Entertainment is looking after the international rollout in 18 countries, from the UK to Australia.

The album itself drops on October 3 under Republic. Swift worked again with Swedish hitmakers Max Martin and Shellback, longtime collaborators from her 1989 and Reputation eras. Unlike her sprawling Tortured Poets Department album, the Life of a Showgirl only has 12 songs.

“There’s no other songs coming. This is 12. There’s not a 13th… This is the record I’ve been wanting to make for a very long time,” Swift said on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

