Kate Middleton reveals exciting ‘Mother Nature’ project with video featuring Prince William; ‘It is a tribute to…’

Kate Middleton thrilled fans by revealing her new initiative, “Mother Nature” in a new video released by Kensington Palace. In a three-minute clip called Spring, the Princess of Wales disclosed how nature assisted her in recovering from her devastating cancer experience. Kate Middleton emphasized the need to establish a connection with nature as the process helps to gain a “deeper sense of ourselves” and the environment.(AP)

The film also features a footage of Catherine and her husband Prince William celebrating their wedding anniversary on the Isle of Mull last month.

The video, which is narrated by Kate, who was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago and is currently in remission, depicts her hugging her husband and appreciating Mull's beauty. A large portion of the video features trees, flowers, and plants from across the nation, as well as the transition from winter to spring.

Kate Middleton shares personal message on ‘Mother Nature’

Referring to how she found courage and solace in spending time outside with her family throughout her cancer battle last year, she said, “Over the past year, nature has been my sanctuary."

She emphasized the need to establish a connection with nature as the process helps to gain a “deeper sense of ourselves” and the environment.

Alongside the video, Kate included a personal message that says, “SPRING. This year’s Mental Health Awareness Week, we are celebrating humanity’s longstanding connection to nature, and its capacity to inspire us and help us to heal and grow in mind, body and spirit.”

“The Mother Nature series is a reminder and reflection of the beauty and complexity of the human experience. It is a tribute to the lessons we can learn from nature, helping us to foster our own growth, strengthen our bonds with the world around us and each other. C.”

The remaining three short films will be released throughout the year , with summer, fall, and winter versions to follow.

Kate Middleton's love with nature

Kate's passion for the natural world stems from her 2019 Chelsea Flower Show “Back to Nature” garden and her longstanding affiliation with the Scouts, an organization dedicated to allowing kids and teens to experience the great outdoors.

Kate has always promoted the advantages of spending time in nature, having previously shared how her family turned nature into their “sanctuary” both during her chemotherapy and after receiving a cancer diagnosis.