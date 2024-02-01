Kathy Hochul says deportation of migrants who thrashed cops near Times Square should be ‘looked at’

Gov. Kathy Hochul has addressed an incident where a migrant mob attacked a pair of police officers and brutally thrashed them near Times Square in New York City. The incident was caught on camera. Republican politicians are demanding that the thugs get deported, and Hochul believes that is definitely something to be “looked at.” Kathy Hochul presents her 2025 executive state budget in the Red Room at the state Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024, in Albany, N.Y (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)(AP)

“I think that’s actually something that should be looked at,” Hochul said while speaking to reporters on Wednesday, January 31, according to New York Post. “I mean, if someone commits a crime against a police officer in the state of New York and they’re not here legally, it’s definitely worth checking into.”

“These are law enforcement officers who should never under any circumstances be subjected to physical assault,” Hochul added. “It’s wrong on all accounts and I’m looking to judges and prosecutors to do the right thing.”

According to a spokesperson for Hochul, her office has communicated with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office about the incident. “Under existing State law, assaulting a police officer is a bail eligible crime and it’s critical that district attorneys hold offenders accountable,” the spokesperson said.

Hochul said she is “not satisfied at all” with how the attack was handled. “That situation is abhorrent to me,” she said.

The incident

A video shows the NYPD officer and lieutenant asking the migrants to move along on West 42nd Street in Manhattan last week. However, an altercation soon broke out between the suspects and a cop.

The other members of the mob then joined, kicking the cops on the head and body. The cops lay on the ground as the suspects eventually ran east on 42nd Street toward Seventh Avenue.

Four thugs were initially busted by police, and were identified by sources as Darwin Andres Gomez Izquiel, 19, Kelvin Servat Arocha, 19, Juarez Wilson, 21, and Yorman Reveron, 24. They were all charged with assault but released without bail. Police later arrested a fifth suspect, Jhoan Boada, 22, and charged him with attempted assault of a police officer, according to police sources.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s office said the incident is still being investigated. Additional video of the assault is also being reviewed.