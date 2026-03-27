Kauai, Hawaii helicopter crash: 5 things to know about chopper crash on Kalalau Beach, Hanalei
A helicopter crashed on Kalalau Beach on Kauai in Hawaii on Thursday, as per official statements and a rescue operation was mounted.
A helicopter crashed on Kalalau Beach on Kauai in Hawaii on Thursday, as per official statements and a rescue operation was mounted. Multiple agencies responded to the situation, as per an update from the County of Kaua'i.
Here's all you need to know about the helicopter crash.
Kauai, Hawaii helicopter crash: 5 things to know
- Injuries have been reported following the helicopter crash at Kauai in Hawaii.
- First responders were dispatched to the Kalalau Beach at around 3:45pm, when the reports of the crash came in.
- The authorities engaged in the rescue operations include – Personnel from the Hanalei fire station, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, United States Coast Guard, the Kaua'i Emergency Management Agency, American Medical Response, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources.
- The helicopter is believed to have been carrying a pilot and four passengers.
- An earlier update from them had read “We have received reports of a potential helicopter crash near Kalalau Beach. Our first responders and personnel with the Kauai Emergency Management Agency are in close coordination and responding to this incident. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.”
Reactions to Kauai, Hawaii helicopter crash
Several people reacted to the news of the helicopter crash in Kauai, Hawaii. One person claiming to be on the beach at that time wrote “We where just at Kealia beach earlier and there was a helicopter flying so close to the water and I thought to myself wow that has got to be amazing I need to do that. I see alot of helicopters here but I have never seen one that close to the water. Wonder if that’s normal.” They added “I hope everyone is ok.”
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Another said “My bf just saw all the commotion at the princeville airport.” Yet another added “OMG. We went on an Airborne excursion just 9 days ago. I sure hope it wasn’t that company and our lovely young female pilot.”
Several others expressed prayers and thoughts for the victims. The conditions of those involved in the crash is not known yet and authorities have said they'll provide an update as and when they have more information from the site of the accident.
The reason for the helicopter to crash is not known either.
One person also shared the alleged flight path and details of the helicopter, by sharing a screenshot of a flight tracking screen, showing the helicopter's position.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORShuvrajit Das Biswas
Shuvrajit has over seven years of experience covering US, India, and world news. An English Literature postgraduate from Jadavpur University, Shuvrajit started off covering entertainment, gaming and all things pop culture. There were brief periods away from the media industry, with short stints in content marketing, ed-tech and academic editing. However, the newsroom beckoned and over the last few jobs, Shuvrajit has exceedingly focused on team functioning as well, including tracking news and assigning tasks, working on everyday breaking news, framing detailed coverage plans, and creating immersive and data-driven stories. In his time as a digital journalist, he has covered a Lok Sabha election, multiple state elections, Union Budgets and award ceremonies. He has also helped in planning content for company event panels in the past. For work, Shuvrajit enjoys dabbling with data visualization, editing tools, and AI chatbots and attempts to incorporate AI workflows in everyday tasks. He is deeply interested in geopolitics, sports, films and music. Prompting is a new fascination for Shuvrajit now. Apart from that, he can be found doom-scrolling, sharing memes, or cheering on his favorite football team.Read More