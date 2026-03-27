Kauai, Hawaii helicopter crash: 5 things to know about chopper crash on Kalalau Beach, Hanalei

A helicopter crashed on Kalalau Beach on Kauai in Hawaii on Thursday, as per official statements and a rescue operation was mounted. Multiple agencies responded to the situation, as per an update from the County of Kaua'i. A helicopter is believed to have crashed on a Hawaii beach, prompting a large emergency response. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

Here's all you need to know about the helicopter crash.

Kauai, Hawaii helicopter crash: 5 things to know Injuries have been reported following the helicopter crash at Kauai in Hawaii. First responders were dispatched to the Kalalau Beach at around 3:45pm, when the reports of the crash came in. The authorities engaged in the rescue operations include – Personnel from the Hanalei fire station, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, United States Coast Guard, the Kaua'i Emergency Management Agency, American Medical Response, and the Department of Land and Natural Resources. The helicopter is believed to have been carrying a pilot and four passengers. An earlier update from them had read “We have received reports of a potential helicopter crash near Kalalau Beach. Our first responders and personnel with the Kauai Emergency Management Agency are in close coordination and responding to this incident. Updates will be provided when more information becomes available.” Reactions to Kauai, Hawaii helicopter crash Several people reacted to the news of the helicopter crash in Kauai, Hawaii. One person claiming to be on the beach at that time wrote “We where just at Kealia beach earlier and there was a helicopter flying so close to the water and I thought to myself wow that has got to be amazing I need to do that. I see alot of helicopters here but I have never seen one that close to the water. Wonder if that’s normal.” They added “I hope everyone is ok.”

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Another said “My bf just saw all the commotion at the princeville airport.” Yet another added “OMG. We went on an Airborne excursion just 9 days ago. I sure hope it wasn’t that company and our lovely young female pilot.”

Several others expressed prayers and thoughts for the victims. The conditions of those involved in the crash is not known yet and authorities have said they'll provide an update as and when they have more information from the site of the accident.

The reason for the helicopter to crash is not known either.