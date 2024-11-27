Kelly Ripa breaks silence after sparking debate over popular Thanksgiving dish

Kelly Ripa tore into critics after sparking debate over a popular Thanksgiving dish. During Tuesday’s episode of her talk show, Live! with Kelly and Mark, the 54-year-old clapped back at haters who ripped her for asking viewers whether they call the festive food “dressing” or “stuffing.” Kelly Ripa lashes out at critics after sparking debate over popular Thanksgiving side dish(ABC)

“Get a life, honestly, just get one,” Ripa said, referring to the debate that erupted on social media Monday. “Calm down. If you’re worried about this, then congratulations, you don’t have actual problems,” she added. The television host's claim that different parts of the US have varied names for the side dish that consists of herbs and butter did not resonate with some of her viewers.

However, on Tuesday, Ripa addressed the controversy, saying, “Forget any political discourse,” adding, “The real discourse are the people arguing about stuffing and dressing.” The All My Children star defended herself by reading the Better Homes and Garden magazine article she mentioned the previous day.

“[The] article says regionally, it depends on where you’re from, whether you call it ‘stuffing’ or ‘dressing,’ but you, you at home, informed me that I, Kelly Ripa, am wrong again,” Ripa remarked. She went on to read some of the “sanitised” hate comments during the episode. “I always was taught that dressing was cooked outside of the turkey and stuffing is cooked inside of the turkey,” one viewer fumed.

To this, Mark Consuelos chimed in, saying that it was something her mother would do. The 53-year-old, who has been married to Ripa for 28 years, then shared a new report that claims Americans prefer the sides over the traditional turkey. “56% prefer eating sides over turkey,” he said, adding that most generations called “stuffing/dressing” their favourite.