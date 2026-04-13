Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spark dating rumors after Coachella after-party, Netizens say they ‘like the idea’

Rumours of a new celebrity romance are gaining momentum after Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were reportedly seen getting close at a Coachella after-party hosted by Justin Bieber. Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi spark romance rumors after being seen together at a Coachella after-party, according to DeuxMoi. ((Photo by Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP) and (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni))

DeuxMoi, known for publishing anonymous celebrity tips, stated that multiple sources independently described the pair as being affectionate throughout the night. The report, while unverified, has quickly gone viral, fuelling speculation about a possible new Hollywood couple.

The development follows earlier buzz linking the two after they were spotted leaving a Bieberchella event together with Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

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According to DeuxMoi’s post, the alleged interaction took place at a star-studded after-party at Justin Bieber’s Coachella-adjacent celebrations.

The celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi claimed that “several sources” witnessed the pair “enjoying each other’s company.” They added that the duo was “making out and all over each other” at the event

Social media reacts The story has gained traction across entertainment media and social platforms, and fans are calling the couple “cute” and “hot”, while some express “jealousy.”

An X user commented under DeuxMoi's report and wrote, “Kendall and Jacob Elordi make total sense. Like I get it.”

Another X user commented on the whole dating history of Kendall Jenner and wrote, “If it's true about Kendall and Jacob Elordi, I pray for that woman, like how she got the trifecta: Harry Styles, Benito, and Jacob ”.

Neither Elordi nor Jenner has publicly responded to the claims. “if kendall and jacob elordi confirm, it seems to me that they would be the most beautiful couple in the world,” another fan wrote on X.

Another user on X appreciated the physical attributes of the couple and wrote, “I like the idea of Jacob Elordi with Kendall Jenner, I love it when tall people date other tall people.”

Some Elordi fans are jealous and surprised by the development. A fan posted a sad face GIF of Ariana Grande in Wicked and wrote, “Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner making out on Coachella… she makes me so jealous.”

Read more: Kendall Jenner addresses claims she's secretly a lesbian: ‘Coming out is not…’

Previous sightings and relationship history The latest report builds on earlier sightings that first sparked rumours. According to the Daily Mail, Elordi and Jenner were seen chatting up at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.

Both celebrities have been linked to high-profile relationships in the past. Jenner was most recently associated with Puerto Rican artist Bad Bunny, while Elordi has been previously linked to several co-stars and influencers in Hollywood.

The Australian actor and Argentine singer Nicki Nicole was already the subject of rumors before Jacob was seen in the desert with Kendall.

The alleged couple caused a stir when they were sighted together in Los Angeles, and Elordi engaged in a series of online exchanges with Nicki Nicole.