Kia recalls over 300K vehicles over loose parts: See if your car is at risk

Kia has issued two recalls in one week for over 300,000 of its vehicles over loose parts. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued two separate notices about the Kia recalls.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued two separate notices in this regard.

Which Kia vehicles are affected by the recalls?

If you have Kia Telluride models from 2023 to 2025, then the car may be recalled for faulty door belt moldings. 201,149 vehicles have been recalled.

The Telluride models could experience loosening and the eventual detachment of the door belt molding trims. These are the long, narrow strips along the top edge of the vehicle's door, where the glass window meets the door's metal frame.

K5 models from 2023 to 2025 have also been recalled due to window trim detachment issues. 100,063 vehicles have been recalled in this case.

These models could also be facing some issues with the C-Pillar garnish face plates. These are decorative panels situated near the left and right rear windows. Kia, in an additional notice, said the piece may loosen and fall off due to supplier quality issues.

The NHTSA, meanwhile, said the loose parts could become a hazard for other drivers and even cause crashes.

They also said Kia owners can bring their vehicles to a dealership for free inspection and replacement of the parts affected. Vehicle owners will get notification letters on September 26.

The Kia K5 is known for offering a lot for a family sedan for the price it comes at, and is equipped with a turbo-charged engine. Meanwhile, the Telluride is a spacious eight-seater which has a high towing capacity and tires that are well-suited for every terrain.