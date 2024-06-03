 ‘Kill Hostages Now’: Masked protester carries disturbing sign while trying to disrupt NYC Israel Day Parade - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Kill Hostages Now’: Masked protester carries disturbing sign while trying to disrupt NYC Israel Day Parade

BySumanti Sen
Jun 03, 2024 10:19 AM IST

A masked person held a disturbing sign reading ‘Kill Hostages Now’ while trying to disrupt the Israel Day Parade on Sunday, June 1.

A masked person held a disturbing sign reading ‘Kill Hostages Now’ while trying to disrupt the Israel Day Parade on Sunday, June 1. The protester was seen wearing a black mask and black shirt, as well as a Palestinian flag as a cape. He was among anti-Israel demonstrators facing off with pro-Israeli New Yorkers.

People march on Fifth avenue as they participate in the annual Israel Day Parade on June 2, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)
People march on Fifth avenue as they participate in the annual Israel Day Parade on June 2, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski / AFP)

This year, several family members of Hamas hostages participated in the Israel Day Parade in New York. At one point on the parade route, a pro-Israel demonstrator came face-to-face with a man who had covered his face with a traditional Palestinian scarf, known as a keffiyeh. “Don’t step up to me,” the man is heard saying

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Before any violence could erupt, the NYPD stepped in and separated the two groups amid the tension on Fifth Avenue between 79th and 80th streets. There was heightened police security as the annual Israeli pride parade took place this year. In recent days, there have been increasing antisemitic incidents. Many of them led to clashes with NYPD cops in riot gear.

Calls made for Hamas to release hostages

The protests followed the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 last year, prompting an Israeli counter offensive in the Gaza Strip. While hundreds of Israelis were slaughtered and many were taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7, thousands of Palestinians died in the attacks that followed, and many were left homeless.

Calls were made during this year’s parade for Hamas to release the hostages. Many hostages have already been found dead, including Shani Louk, the infamous photo of whose battered and half-naked body went viral after the attack.

In May, Israel’s army recovered the bodies of three more hostages killed during the October 7 attack, who were identified as Hanan Yablonka, Michel Nisenbaum, and Orion Hernandez Radoux. According to the army, they were killed on the day of the attack at the Mefalsim intersection, following which their bodies were taken to Gaza.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / World News / US News / ‘Kill Hostages Now’: Masked protester carries disturbing sign while trying to disrupt NYC Israel Day Parade
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On