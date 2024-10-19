King Charles and Camilla’s security on high alert after ‘secret son’ sends chilling warning before Australia tour

King Charles III and Queen Camilla are about to embark on a royal tour of Australia and Samoa, but it looks like their itinerary just got a bit more complicated. According to Daily Mail’s report, an Australian man, Simon Charles Dorante-Day, who claimed to be the illegitimate son of the monarch and since has repeatedly pushed for a DNA test to prove his assertion has become a matter of concern. He has been placed on a security watch after a warning he made before the royal arrival. Britain King Charles III and Queen Camilla arrive at the Royal Square in St Helier.(AP)

King Charles and Camilla’s security on alert

British-born Simon Charles, who was put up for adoption shortly after his birth, claims that he is the secret child of King Charles and Queen Camilla, claiming the couple kept him hidden to protect their reputation. He alleges that the late Queen Elizabeth II revealed this truth to him on her deathbed. With the King and Queen set to arrive in Australia in a month, the father of 9 kids, earlier took to Facebook to issue a challenge for a “four-way paternity test.”

The Australian resident has long sought a DNA test to validate his claims, but he has now been placed on a security watch list, according to Mail’s report, due to concerns that he might take matters into his own hands.

Following the announcement of the Royal tour, Mr. Dorante-Day hinted at plans to confront the couple upon their arrival in Sydney this Friday. “What am I going to do this time?” the alleged secret son said in May. “Well, I'd be a very silly person not to take action when he comes into the same jurisdiction as me. But I think I'd be even sillier to reveal my hand prematurely,” he claimed.

The report further detailed that Mr. Dorante-Day is not the only person on the royal security watchlist. There are 20 names on it already, a protection expert, who requested anonymity for security reasons, informed Daily Mail Australia. "Anyone who makes a public stir will attract significant attention." “Background searches will have already been carried out on any names they have and it's standard to do psych evaluations based on any criminal convictions and social media,” the expert added.

Who is King Charles and Queen Camilla’s ‘secret love child’?

The man who claims to bear a striking resemblance to the King, and who once shared a photo alongside Charles’ legitimate children with the late Princess Diana, Prince William and Harry, stated that not only he but all nine of his children also resemble William and Harry. “The fact that the left side of my face identically matches Charles whilst neither William nor Harry’s does, raises the obvious question, just who are Charles’s real sons?” He wrote in a Facebook post.

This individual alleges that Camilla kept him hidden for about eight months after his birth with the help of Royals before he was put up for adoption. He claims that his name, Simon Charles, was retained as part of the adoption agreement. At 58 years old and living in Queensland, he claims that for the nine months before he was born, a 17-year-old Charles went to Australia to study, and an 18-year-old Camilla disappeared from everyone's sight.

Now, with the King and Queen thinking about visiting Australia in October, Simon sees a chance to start a legal fight. He plans to drag them to court, pushing them to take a paternity test.