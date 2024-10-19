King Charles III ‘not wasting time’ over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle following their recent actions

King Charles III is reportedly “not going to waste much time” concerning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle after their recent actions, cites a royal commentator. Report reveals rift between Prince Harry-Meghan Markle and King Charles over security and funding(AP)

As the King and Queen Camilla tour Australia, their trip coincides with reports that Harry and Meghan Markle purchased a home in Portugal, and many speculate that this is an attempt to draw nearer to the Royal Family without fully returning to the UK.

Prince Harry has previously stated that he would “never” bring the Duchess back to the UK, largely due to concerns “over their security”. After stepping down as senior royals in 2020, the Sussexes lost their entitlement to automatic police protection.

By purchasing the property in Portugal, the couple will be entitled to obtain a “Golden Visa”, and some commentators see this as a tentative gesture to bridge the gap with the Royal Family while keeping a distance from the UK.

King Charles still ‘has left the door open’ for Harry

Royal expert Hugo Vickers told The Sun, “We don't know to what extent there is any sort of relationship between Harry and the King at the moment.”

“I mean, the King's got a lot of things to get on with. Apart from getting well, he's got his big tour to Australia.”

King Charles was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year but has reportedly paused his treatment for the duration of the South Pacific tour. He has been travelling with two doctors to ensure he remains in good health during the trip. The royal couple landed in Sydney, Australia, today and will later visit Samoa as part of their tour.

Vickers went on to suggest that, “The King has many important matters to attend to, especially as he prepares for his major tour to Australia and focuses on his health. Harry needs to sort himself out, but the King has left the door open should his son choose to return”

“He's got all the things that Kings have to do, and I suspect the message we're getting is that Harry just needs to sort himself out. I mean, the King's not going to waste much time concerning himself with his issues,” and added, “But he's left the door wide open for him should Harry ever wish to return.”