Kratom rise sparks concerns over addiction amid RFK Jr's 7-OH crackdown; What is it and how it impacts your health

Kratom has gained popularity following a viral TikTok video and Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr's recent press conference.

Kratom-containing products are sold all over the country in gas stations, alcohol stores, and smoke shops. They are available in three forms: beverages, capsules, and powder and some are even available in brightly colored packaging.

Medical specialists believe kratom is highly addictive and gives similar effects like opioids and opiates. USA TODAY recently surveyed over 20 people who were severely addicted to kratom, leading to terrible outcomes.

Meanwhile, several people on social raised an alarm over the usage of Kratom, claiming its adverse affects on health.

“WARNING: “Feel Free” isn’t as safe as it sounds. This kratom-based drink is being sold as a natural energy boost — but it’s linked to addiction, liver damage, and even death,” one person claimed on X expressing worries over Kratom use.

"Stay AWAY from the "herbal" drink, Feel Free. Unless you want to walk right into ADDICTION! It is suppose to be sold to people who are 21 and older...but you can easily get it at any gas station. It has an UNREGULATED ingredient called kratom," another said.

What we know about RFK Jr.'s crackdown on 7-OH

In his briefing, RFK Jr. discussed the steps the government will take in reaction to a “dangerous” synthetic opioid produced from kratom.

“Today, we’re taking action on 7-OH as a critical step in the fight against opioid addiction,” he said during a July 29 press conference. “We will protect the health of our nation’s youth as we advance our mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

The FDA issued this proposal after conducting an extensive medical and scientific investigation, and it is one of numerous measures to deal with the agency's concerns about the growing accessibility and usage of 7-OH opioid medications.

There are no FDA-approved 7-OH medications, 7-OH is not allowed in dietary supplements, and 7-OH cannot be added to ordinary meals.

What is Kratom and how it is different from 7-OH

Kratom is a plant product that is found in Southeast Asia. It's frequently sold as a herbal supplement that improves relaxation and increases vitality.

Kratom refers to the complete plant substance, whereas 7-OH, which is abbreviated for 7-Hydroxymitragynine, is a chemical byproduct of kratom. Some products are manufactured from the entire kratom plant, while others are prepared with high amounts of 7-OH. Products advertised with 7-OH are often stronger and have recently come under scrutiny from the FDA.

Kratom, according to Dr. Lief Fenno, chair of the American Psychiatric Association Council on Addiction Psychiatry, has managed to get away from scrutiny because it doesn't connect with brain receptors like heroin and morphine.