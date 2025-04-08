MOSCOW, - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russia backed both direct and indirect talks between Iran and the U.S. over Tehran's nuclear program as offering a chance for the de-escalation of tensions between the two sides. Kremlin says it backs direct US-Iran talks over nuclear programme

The comments came as the lower house of Russia's parliament voted on Tuesday to approve a 20-year strategic partnership with Iran, a sign of deepening military and other ties between Moscow and Tehran.

President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States and Iran would hold

direct talks

on Iran's nuclear programme, although Iran's foreign minister said the discussions would be indirect, and held in Oman via mediators.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov reiterated Russia's support for a diplomatic and political resolution of the standoff between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme.

"We know that certain contacts, direct and indirect, are planned in Oman. And, of course, this can only be welcomed, because it may lead to a de-escalation of tensions around Iran," Peskov said.

Trump has threatened Iran with military action if no accord is forthcoming.

Russia and Iran have deepened their diplomatic and military ties since Moscow ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February 2022.

Moscow has made extensive use of Iranian-made drones against Ukrainian military and infrastructure targets.

The strategic partnership ratified on Tuesday was signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian on January 17 and represented a deepening of military ties between the countries.

The agreement said Russia and Iran would cooperate in dealing with military and security threats, and take part in joint military drills on both their territories and beyond.

Russia has previously offered to help facilitate talks between Tehran and Washington.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.