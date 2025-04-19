Kyren Lacy's mom breaks silence as LSU receiver's agent blasts NFL after client's death; ‘Shame on you for…’

Kyren Lacy's mother has broken silence on her son's passing. Her statement comes a week after the 24-year-old wide receiver for LSU died by suicide on April 12, 2025, in Harris County, Texas. Kyren Lacy's death occurs few days before his appearance in the court for a hearing on a fatal car accident that occurred in December 2024. (X/Kyren Lacy)

When a family member called to report that Lacy had shot a revolver into the ground after an argument, police in Houston tracked him and discovered him dead in his car. He succumbed to self-inflicted gunshot injuries after he crashed his vehicle.

His death occurs few days before his appearance in the court for a hearing on a fatal car accident that occurred in December 2024. Herman Hall, 78, was killed in the crash, and Lacy was charged with reckless driving, felony hit-and-run, and negligent murder.

Taking to Facebook for the first time after son's death, Lacy's mother, Kandace Washington, discussed her son's demise, posting funeral information and stating, “I am absolutely heartbroken by the passing of my son.”

"There are no words to fully express the pain our family is feeling right now. I know that I haven't said much but I wanted to let you all know that I am doing as good as I can right now.

"I want to thank each and every one of you who has reached out-through messages, calls, social media, and more. I see your texts, your words of love, and your offers of support. It means more than I can say.

She further thanked those who expressed their love and support for the family after Lacy's death. His mother informed that they have created an official GoFundMe dedicated to her son. “There, you'll find ways to honor his memory and support our family during this incredibly difficult time.”

“Please continue to keep us in your prayers. We feel the love, and we need it now more than ever,” she concluded her post.

Also Read: Who was Herman Hall? Know about man killed in car accident allegedly caused by Kyren Lacy

Kyren Lacy's agent blasts NFL in wake of his client's death

Lacy's football career suffered greatly as a result of these court cases. He was once thought to be a second or third-round choice in the 2025 NFL Draft, but because of the continuing investigation, he was not allowed to attend the NFL Combine.

His agent, Rocky Arceneaux, was quite critical of the decision, accusing the NFL of making a snap judgment about the athlete. Arceneaux urged the league to reconsider its draft procedure and adhere to due process.

“To the NFL, shame on you for revoking Kyren's Combine invitation without acknowledgement or consideration of the facts. I urge you to re-evaluate your processes and provide athletes with the necessary due process before alienating them from their peers and dreams they've worked so hard for,” Arceneaux stated, as per Marca.com.