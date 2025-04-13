Who was Herman Hall? Know about man killed in car accident allegedly caused by Kyren Lacy

Kyren Lacy, a 2025 NFL draft prospect, was found dead in Houston on Saturday, April 12. While police have not confirmed the cause of his death, several reports claim that he died by suicide. His death came a few days before he was scheduled to appear before a jury in a fatal crash case, which claimed the life of a person in Louisiana. Herman Hall died on December 17, 2024, after two cars collided head-on on LA Highway 20 in Chackbay due to 24-year-old Kyren Lacy's alleged lane-swerving, according to Louisiana State Police. (X@TheCardHut)

Lacy was charged with killing 78-year-old Herman Hall in December, 2024. The NFL star prospect turned himself in to authorities, and was arrested by police, a month after he allegedly fled the accident scene without assisting the victim or calling the police.

He was later released on $151,000 bail, despite being accused of felony hit-and-run with death, careless driving, and negligent homicide.

A grand jury was scheduled to start hearing the case's evidence on Monday, April 14.

Who was Herman Hall?

Hall returned to his beloved Louisiana post serving two tours in Vietnam. He took retirement from customs after 36 years of service.

Speaking to WAFB, Hall's daughter Heather Dickerson said that his father “loved to garden.”

“He used to ride his bike 28 miles per day, told great stories. He loved his family and friends,” she continued.

Dickerson claimed that her parents were out on their usual errands on the day of the collision. In fact, she called her parents shortly after the accident to see how they were doing.

Dickerson recalls her mother telling her, “She said we just got into a wreck.”

She inquired about her father as well and her mother said that “he's fine, but he's complaining about back pain.” However, Hell died shortly after arriving at hospital.

Here's what Herman Hall's family said about Kyren Lacy

After Dickerson learned that Lacy is supposedly responsible for the hit-and-run accident, she said that she wants to ensure that his notoriety does not lead to any preferential treatment.

Stressing that he must face consequences, she told WAFB, “I don’t want it to be swept under the rug because of who they may or may not be and who they know. We all know that happens. We will make sure there is justice some way.”