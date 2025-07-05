Lake Lanier boat fire: What caused the boat to explode

A boat exploded into Lake Lanier near Landshark Cove during the Fourth of July holiday, injuring seven people. Seven injured in boat explosion near Margaritaville on Lake Lanier.(X/ philip lewis)

The incident happened around 7 PM Friday evening, just off Lanier Islands Parkway, according to Hall County Fire Rescue and the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

Why did the boat explode?

The boat, a 23-foot cabin cruiser, was being towed near Margaritaville when the explosion occurred. The cause of the blast remains unclear, and investigators are now working to determine what went wrong.

Officials say flames were shooting five feet into the air when first responders arrived. Fortunately, a Hall County Marine Unit was nearby and witnessed the explosion firsthand, allowing them to reach the scene within minutes. Someone on the boat also quickly called 911 for help.

“The operator towing the boat rescued all seven people and took them to waiting paramedics at Margaritaville,” DNR officials said. Five of the injured were taken to area hospitals, including a child who was airlifted due to the severity of their injuries. The remaining two were treated at the scene.

“Upon arrival, the HCFR rescue boat crew discovered a boat with five foot flames and 5 patients in need of care,” Kimberlie Ledsinger of Hall County Fire Rescue said, per WDUN.

Fire officials said everyone injured was in stable condition when they left the area. The victims ranged in age from 5 to 45 and suffered second and third-degree burns.