Lakeside shooting: Shots fired near El Capitan High School; police choppers deployed

Law enforcement in Lakeside, California responded to shots fired near El Capitan High School on Ashwood Street on Tuesday. The school was placed on a lockdown, local media reported. Representational.(Unsplash)

ABC San Diego affiliate, 10News, showed a massive police response in the area. Meanwhile, the Lakeside Sheriff's Department warned about two felony suspects being chased by police helicopters.

It was not immediately clear if the felony suspects in questions were connected to the shooting near El Capitan High School.

Residents also reported seeing police and media helicopters hovering in the area.

“At the request of law enforcement, El Capitan High School has initiated lockdown procedures due to police activity in the surrounding area related to an off-campus incident," the school said in a statement.

“All students and staff are safe. Because school had already been dismissed for the day when the lockdown was initiated, staff are gathering students who were on or near campus into secure indoor locations on campus while law enforcement works to resolve the situation.”

This is a breaking news.