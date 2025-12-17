Search
Wed, Dec 17, 2025
New Delhi oC

Lakeside shooting: Shots fired near El Capitan High School; police choppers deployed

ByShamik Banerjee
Updated on: Dec 17, 2025 05:50 am IST

Shots fired near El Capitan High School in Lakeside, California prompted a heavy police response as deputies hunted two felony suspects by helicopter.

Law enforcement in Lakeside, California responded to shots fired near El Capitan High School on Ashwood Street on Tuesday. The school was placed on a lockdown, local media reported.

Representational.(Unsplash)
Representational.(Unsplash)

ABC San Diego affiliate, 10News, showed a massive police response in the area. Meanwhile, the Lakeside Sheriff's Department warned about two felony suspects being chased by police helicopters.

It was not immediately clear if the felony suspects in questions were connected to the shooting near El Capitan High School.

Residents also reported seeing police and media helicopters hovering in the area.

“At the request of law enforcement, El Capitan High School has initiated lockdown procedures due to police activity in the surrounding area related to an off-campus incident," the school said in a statement.

“All students and staff are safe. Because school had already been dismissed for the day when the lockdown was initiated, staff are gathering students who were on or near campus into secure indoor locations on campus while law enforcement works to resolve the situation.”

This is a breaking news.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
News / World News / US News / Lakeside shooting: Shots fired near El Capitan High School; police choppers deployed
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On