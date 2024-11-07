Late-Night hosts react to Donald Trump's re-election: ‘More than half of this country voted for the criminal…’

For their part, the comedians expressed how shocked they were by former President Donald Trump’s victory in their quieter monologues at the beginning of the shows. As statements from the global community of film, TV and music poured in last night, there was an overtone of disbelief in the late-night episodes that succeeded Trump and Kamala Harris's triumph in the battle to become the 47th President of the United States of America. Jimmy Kimmel criticized the election outcome, while Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert shared their dismay. (File Images)

Jimmy Kimmel can't believe Americans ‘chose the criminal’

Jimmy Kimmel, visibly shaken, began his Jimmy Kimmel Live! monologue with an emotional tone. “We chose the criminal.” Alluding Trump’s controversial past, he added, “More than half of this country voted for the criminal who is planning to pardon himself for his crimes. I guess this election wasn’t rigged,” referencing Trump’s prior claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

While Kimmel attempted to weave in humour, he grew emotional: “It was a terrible night for women, for children, for the hundreds of thousands of hard-working immigrants who make this country go, for health care, for our climate, for science, for journalism, for justice, for free speech,” he said.

Kimmel expanded further, stating it was a “terrible night” for vulnerable groups, US allies, and democratic values. “It was a bad night for everyone who voted for him too – you just don’t realize it yet,” he closed his remarks. The Late-Night host did, however, remark on two people who might be pleased with the outcome: “Vladimir Putin, and lovable billionaires like Elon Musk.”

Jimmy Fallon

Jimmy Fallon opened The Tonight Show with a quip that “America got back together with its crazy ex,” predicting a “rough Thanksgiving.”

Seth Meyers

“We’re not gonna let anything take that joy away, even when we’re not talking about things that are particularly joyful,” Seth Meyers expressed. “For example, here’s something: I don’t think Donald Trump’s a good person. I’d even go so far as to say he’s a bad person.”

Stephen Colbert

Stephen Colbert didn’t hold back, calling Trump “a monstrous child surrounded by cowards and grifters.” Starting his monologue with the line, “Well, f***, it happened again.”

“The first time Donald Trump started as a joke and ended as a tragedy. This time he started as a tragedy. Who knows where he’ll end up... a limerick?”

Taylor Tomlinson and Desi Lydic

Taylor Tomlinson, hosting CBS’s After Midnight, made a pointed remark, saying, “It is an honour to be on television while women are still allowed to be.”

On the other side, Desi Lydic, interim host of The Daily Show, bluntly called Trump “the worst person in the country” and labelled his win a “waking nightmare,” adding, “It’s official, America has elected its first criminal president before electing its first female president.”

“Donald Trump is holding up a mirror to the American people, and it might be time to take a good, hard f**k**g look.”