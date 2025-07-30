Laura Dahlmeier dies at 31: All on Olympic champion's family and net worth

Two-time Olympic biathlon champion Laura Dahlmeier has died at the age of 31 after a mountaineering accident in Pakistan, her management company said. The German athlete suffered severe injuries while she was on a trip in the Karakoram mountains, BBC reported. Germany's Laura Dahlmeier died in the high mountains of Pakistan.(AFP)

How did Laura Dahlmeier die?

On July 28, Dahlmeier was caught in a rockfall around noon local time at an altitude of approximately 5,700 metres. The 31-year-old likely died the same day, according to her management company.

Her climbing partner, Marina Eva Krauss, was unharmed and descended to the base camp safely. Rescue operations to save Dahlmeier were hampered due to the remote location of the accident and the danger of falling rocks. The attempt was called off on July 29.

As the world mourns her death, here is everything you need to know about Laura Dahlmeier’s family and net worth.

Laura Dahlmeier family

As per a Mabumbe report, Laura is survived by her parents, Andreas and Susi Dahlmeier. Her father, Andreas, owns a furniture store called “Dahlmeier Einrichtungshaus,” according to her official website. No details are available publicly about her romantic relationships.

Dahlmeier was born in the Bavarian ski town of Garmisch-Partenkirchen. She began competing in biathlon events at the age of nine. Throughout her career, she has won multiple events. Her breakthrough was the 2017 Biathlon World Championships in Austria’s Hochfilzen.

Laura Dahlmeier took home five gold medals across the six events she competed in, including a silver medal in the sprint category. In 2018, Laura Dahlmeier became the first female biathlete to achieve gold medals in pursuit and sprint events at the same Winter Olympics. In 2019, Dahlmeier announced her retirement from competitive biathlon at the age of 25.

She decided to dedicate her life to her passion for mountaineering. “It was Laura Dahlmeier's express and written will that in a case like this, no one should risk their life to recover her,” her representatives said, per Reuters. “It was her wish to leave her body behind on the mountain in this case. This is also in line with the wishes of her relatives,” they added.

Laura Dahlmeier's net worth

The late athlete had a net worth of $1-2 million, as per Mabumbe. This includes earnings from sponsorships by brands like Osprey, Viessmann, and AOK Bayern, prize money from competitions, and post-retirement commentary roles and endorsements.

