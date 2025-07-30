India vs Pakistan in WCL semi-final stirs storm again, top sponsor walks out amid brewing knockout controversy

India and Pakistan are once again poised to meet in the World Championship of Legends, as they have drawn in the semi-finals of the tournament. However, despite the sporting allure of an India-Pakistan encounter, political tensions between both countries put a question mark on the fate of the game. India had earlier opted out of facing Pakistan in the league stage following the national mood after the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year, which escalated military tensions between both nations. Now, with a knockout match looming, the same questions are resurfacing. India Champions players in action(WCL)

Amid the speculations, one of the sponsors, EaseMyTrip, has decided to take a firm public stand. Nishant Pitti, co-founder of the travel platform, announced that the company would not be associated with the semi-final clash between India and Pakistan in the WCL.

“The upcoming semi-final against Pakistan is not just another game. Terror and cricket cannot go hand in hand. @EaseMyTrip, we stand with India. We cannot support any event that attempts to normalise relations with a country that promotes terrorism,” Pitti wrote on social media, distancing the brand from the high-profile match.

He made it clear that the decision wasn’t rooted in business strategy, but in national conscience. “The people of India have spoken and we hear them,” he said, noting that public sentiment had guided the platform’s withdrawal. “Some things are bigger than sport. Nation first, business later. Always,” he added.

While praising the Indian legends for their impressive campaign so far, Pitti stressed that the context of this particular fixture transcends cricket. “We applaud Team India for their outstanding performance in the World Championship of Legends,” he wrote, before reiterating his opposition to any form of engagement with Pakistan on the sporting field at this moment.

WCL yet to respond

The WCL organisers are yet to issue a formal statement on whether the semi-final will go ahead as scheduled. For now, the match remains in limbo. Shikhar Dhawan, the former India opener who is part of the WCL, had earlier said that he won't play if India draw Pakistan in the semis.

“You're asking this question at the wrong time and place — you shouldn't have asked it. And as I didn't play earlier, I still won't play now,” Dhawan, who was visibly irked with the question about potentially playing Pakistan, had said.

India qualified for the semis by finishing fourth in the six-team competition, winning their last group game against West Indies Champions. Pakistan Champions, meanwhile, finished at the top.