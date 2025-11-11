Laura Loomer has meltdown over video of Ahmed al-Sharaa greeting supporters outside White House: ‘I want to vomit’

Laura Loomer had a meltdown on social media over a video of Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa greeting supporters who had gathered outside the White House. US President Donald Trump held talks with al-Sharaa, as the Department of the Treasury announced suspending sanctions against Damascus for six more months. Laura Loomer has meltdown over video of Ahmed al-Sharaa greeting supporters outside White House(AP Photo/Chris Szagola, File, AP/PTI (AP11_11_2025_000005A))

Loomer took to X to share a video posted by Clash Report, captioned, “Ahmed al-Sharaa greets Syrians who had gathered outside the White House.”

Loomer wrote, “Wow. Did they really allow for a mob of jihadi loving Muslims to be present on White House grounds to fawn over this ISIS terrorist as they waved Syrian flags and chanted “TAKBIR! ALLAHU AKBAR”?”

Read More | Syria thwarts two Islamic State plots to assassinate President Sharaa ahead of Trump meeting

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” she added. “AM I SEEING THIS CORRECTLY? I want to vomit. I thought we were deporting the jihadists? Not inviting them into the President’s home…”

Donald Trump hosts Ahmed al-Sharaa at the White House

Al-Sharaa was the first ever Syrian leader to visit the White House since the country’s independence in 1946. According to the Syrian presidency, Trump held talks “focusing on bilateral relations between Syria and the United States, ways to strengthen and develop them, and a number of regional and international issues of common interest,” Al Jazeera reported.

Read More | Al-Sharaa to become first Syrian President to visit White House after unlikely rise

Al-Sharaa, who was once imprisoned by US forces in Iraq, went on to lead Syria’s al-Qaeda affiliate. He is now interim head of state.

After his historic trip to the White House, al-Sharaa stepped out of his motorcade and was greeted by a cheering crowd of supporters. Many of them were seen waving Syrian flags, according to the Washington Post.

After the meeting, Trump showered praises on al-Sharaa, saying, “He comes from a very tough place, and he’s a tough guy. I like him.”

“We’ll do everything we can to make Syria successful, because that’s part of the Middle East. We have peace now in the Middle East – the first time that anyone can remember that ever happening,” he added.

Referencing al-Sharaa’s controversial past, Trump said, “We’ve all had rough pasts.”