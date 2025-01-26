Lauren Sanchez shares bold message after Megyn Kelly's brutal ‘hooker’ swipe amid inauguration outfit uproar

Lauren Sanchez, the 55-year-old former journalist and fiancé of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, sent a direct message to her detractors in the midst of the massive flak of her inauguration outfit. Lauren Sanchez reshared an enigmatic quote about making people “feel good” on her Instagram Stories after Megyn Kelly targetted her over inauguration outfit choice. (X)

She was met with intense criticism after donning a skimpy outfit that exposed her cleavage during Donald Trump's swearing-in on January 20.

Megyn Kelly, a journalist for Fox News, blasted the Sanchez, saying that she looked like a “hooker” at the event due to her dress choice.

Lauren Sanchez shares powerful quote amid flak

Amidst all the anger, it seems Sanchez has reacted to the criticism directed at her bold appearance.

On Saturday morning, Bezos' fiance reshared an enigmatic quote about making people “feel good” on her Instagram Stories. “People feel good about themselves make other people feel good too. Turns out the opposite is also true. Remember that,” the quote read.

Lauren Sanchez shared a quote on Instagram story(Instagram)

At the inauguration, Sanchez looked stunning in a white Alexander McQueen pantsuit, revealing a lace corset below her jacket, which she kept unbuttoned.

Social media went into overdrive over the revealing outfit choice, with one X user calling it “obscene” and another demanding, “Put them away for one day.”

Megyn Kelly ripped into Lauren Sanchez

Megyn launched a brutal attack on Sanchez on The Megyn Kelly Show, accusing her of looking “like a hooker” during Trump's oath ceremony.

“Have some dignity and some respect for your circumstances,” she said.

“No one should be talking about your t**s,” the host said, adding “sorry” in an angry outburst that she shared on Instagram.

Calling the fashion choice “absurd”, she stated that people “should be talking about the inauguration” rather than focusing on Sanchez's wardrobe preference.

Meanwhile, a source told Page six that the criticism has not affected Sanchez as “she does what she wants.”